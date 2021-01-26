Curt Schilling Says He's Asked to Be Removed from 2022 Baseball HOF Ballot

Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

Former MLB starting pitcher Curt Schilling has asked the Baseball Hall of Fame to remove him from the Baseball Writers' Association of America's ballot for induction into Cooperstown prior to his final year of eligibility.

Schilling shared a letter written to the Hall on Facebook on Tuesday, when it was officially announced that the right-hander fell 16 votes short of inclusion.

"I will not participate in the final year of voting," Schilling wrote in part. "I am requesting to be removed from the ballot. I'll defer to the veterans committee and men whose opinions actually matter and who are in a position to actually judge a player."

Schilling received 71.1 percent of BBWAA ballot votes, just shy of the 75 percent needed for induction. No player got more votes than Schilling, but there will be no Hall of Fame class of 2021 after all eligible candidates failed to hit the mark.

