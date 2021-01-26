    Curt Schilling Says He's Asked to Be Removed from 2022 Baseball HOF Ballot

    Paul KasabianSenior ContributorJanuary 26, 2021

    FILE- In this Feb. 25, 2015, file photo, baseball broadcast analyst and former Boston Red Sox pitcher Curt Schilling watches as the Red Sox workout at baseball spring training in Fort Myers Fla. Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh wants to ban chewing tobacco in sports venues across the city. The mayor is expected to discuss a proposed new ordinance Wednesday, Aug. 5. Public health officials, advocates, local youth and Schilling are expected to attend. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File)
    Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

    Former MLB starting pitcher Curt Schilling has asked the Baseball Hall of Fame to remove him from the Baseball Writers' Association of America's ballot for induction into Cooperstown prior to his final year of eligibility.

    Schilling shared a letter written to the Hall on Facebook on Tuesday, when it was officially announced that the right-hander fell 16 votes short of inclusion.

    "I will not participate in the final year of voting," Schilling wrote in part. "I am requesting to be removed from the ballot. I'll defer to the veterans committee and men whose opinions actually matter and who are in a position to actually judge a player."

    Schilling received 71.1 percent of BBWAA ballot votes, just shy of the 75 percent needed for induction. No player got more votes than Schilling, but there will be no Hall of Fame class of 2021 after all eligible candidates failed to hit the mark.

                

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

