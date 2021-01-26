    Blue Jays' Updated Roster, Lineup After Reported Marcus Semien Contract

    Blake SchusterSenior Analyst IIJanuary 27, 2021

    Oakland Athletics' Kendrys Morales, right, hits into a double play in front of Toronto Blue Jays catcher Danny Jansen to score Marcus Semien =4 a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, April 21, 2019. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
    Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

    The Toronto Blue Jays continued establishing themselves as a major contender in the American League on Tuesday, signing Marcus Semien only days after inking outfielder George Springer to a six-year, $150 million contract, per The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal

    According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, Semien's deal north of the border is for one year, $18 million, though he instantly joins one of the most exciting infields in baseball. Rosenthal noted it's likely he'll line up at second base to begin the year.

    Here's how the roster looks after Tuesday's news.

      

    Toronto Blue Jays Depth Chart

    C. Danny Jansen, Alejandro Kirk

    1B. Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Rowdy Tellez, Cavan Biggio

    2B. Marcus Semien, Cavan Biggio

    3B. Cavan Biggio, Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    SS. Bo Bichette, Marcus Semien,

    OF: Lourdes Gurriel Jr., George Springer, Randal Grichuk, Teoscar Hernandez, Derek Fisher, Jonathan Davis

    DH: Teoscar Hernandez, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Alejandro Kirk, Marcus Semien

    SP: Hyun-Jin Ryu, Nate Pearson, Tanner Roark, Robbie Ray, Tyler Chatwood, Trent Thornton 

    RP: Kirby Yates, Jordan Romano, Anthony Kay, Ross Stripling, Rafael Dolis, Jacob Waguespack, Ryan Borucki, T.J. Zeuch, Patrick Murphy, A.J. Cole, Thomas Hatch, Shun Yamaguchi, Julian Merryweather

       

    Outlook

    Even on a one-year deal, there's no question Semien makes Toronto a World Series threat. 

    The shortstop slashed .223/.305/.374 with 23 RBI and seven home runs over 53 games last season, a down year for a player who finished third in AL MVP voting in 2019. Before 2020's truncated schedule, Semien's batting average had only dipped below .250 just twice since becoming an everyday player. 

    Add that to the slugging prowess of Valdimir Guerrero Jr., Bo Bichette and Springer and the Blue Jays have built a lineup relatively devoid of easy outs. 

    There's also no question this isn't a gamble for the former Oakland Athletics star. Semien will once again be playing for his future as he prepares to test out free agency in a potentially post-pandemic market in 2022. As long as his play resembles what he did in 2019 more so than what he did in 2020, Semien should have no trouble winning this one. 

    The Blue Jays will happily reap the benefits of watching him try. 

    Related

      Schilling Wants Off HOF Ballot

      'I'll defer to the veterans committee and men whose opinions actually matter’

      Schilling Wants Off HOF Ballot
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Schilling Wants Off HOF Ballot

      Paul Kasabian
      via Bleacher Report

      No Players Make Baseball HOF 🚨

      😳 Schilling (71%) just misses 😬 Bonds, Clemens: 1 year left on ballot 👀 First time since 2013 no one was elected

      No Players Make Baseball HOF 🚨
      Toronto Blue Jays logo
      Toronto Blue Jays

      No Players Make Baseball HOF 🚨

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report

      Report: Blue Jays Sign Marcus Semien

      Former A’s shortstop agrees to one-year, $18M deal with Toronto

      Report: Blue Jays Sign Marcus Semien
      Toronto Blue Jays logo
      Toronto Blue Jays

      Report: Blue Jays Sign Marcus Semien

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      Report: Brewers Join Dodgers, Blue Jays Among Finalists for Justin Turner

      Report: Brewers Join Dodgers, Blue Jays Among Finalists for Justin Turner
      Toronto Blue Jays logo
      Toronto Blue Jays

      Report: Brewers Join Dodgers, Blue Jays Among Finalists for Justin Turner

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report