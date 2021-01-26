Blue Jays' Updated Roster, Lineup After Reported Marcus Semien Contract

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

The Toronto Blue Jays continued establishing themselves as a major contender in the American League on Tuesday, signing Marcus Semien only days after inking outfielder George Springer to a six-year, $150 million contract, per The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.

According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, Semien's deal north of the border is for one year, $18 million, though he instantly joins one of the most exciting infields in baseball. Rosenthal noted it's likely he'll line up at second base to begin the year.

Here's how the roster looks after Tuesday's news.

Toronto Blue Jays Depth Chart

C. Danny Jansen, Alejandro Kirk

1B. Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Rowdy Tellez, Cavan Biggio

2B. Marcus Semien, Cavan Biggio

3B. Cavan Biggio, Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

SS. Bo Bichette, Marcus Semien,

OF: Lourdes Gurriel Jr., George Springer, Randal Grichuk, Teoscar Hernandez, Derek Fisher, Jonathan Davis

DH: Teoscar Hernandez, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Alejandro Kirk, Marcus Semien

SP: Hyun-Jin Ryu, Nate Pearson, Tanner Roark, Robbie Ray, Tyler Chatwood, Trent Thornton

RP: Kirby Yates, Jordan Romano, Anthony Kay, Ross Stripling, Rafael Dolis, Jacob Waguespack, Ryan Borucki, T.J. Zeuch, Patrick Murphy, A.J. Cole, Thomas Hatch, Shun Yamaguchi, Julian Merryweather

Outlook

Even on a one-year deal, there's no question Semien makes Toronto a World Series threat.

The shortstop slashed .223/.305/.374 with 23 RBI and seven home runs over 53 games last season, a down year for a player who finished third in AL MVP voting in 2019. Before 2020's truncated schedule, Semien's batting average had only dipped below .250 just twice since becoming an everyday player.

Add that to the slugging prowess of Valdimir Guerrero Jr., Bo Bichette and Springer and the Blue Jays have built a lineup relatively devoid of easy outs.

There's also no question this isn't a gamble for the former Oakland Athletics star. Semien will once again be playing for his future as he prepares to test out free agency in a potentially post-pandemic market in 2022. As long as his play resembles what he did in 2019 more so than what he did in 2020, Semien should have no trouble winning this one.

The Blue Jays will happily reap the benefits of watching him try.