MLB Rumors: Phillies Focused on Andrelton Simmons After J.T. Realmuto Contract

The Philadelphia Phillies will reportedly turn their attention to free-agent shortstop Andrelton Simmons after signing All-Star catcher J.T. Realmuto on Tuesday, according to Mark Feinsand and Todd Zolecki of MLB.com.

Realmuto signed a five-year, $115.5 million deal to remain with the Phillies, per Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports.

Along with Simmons, the Phillies have talked with free-agent shortstops Didi Gregorius—who played well for the team last season, hitting .284 with 10 homers and 40 RBI—Marcus Semien and Freddy Galvis, per Scott Lauber of the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Semien is no longer an option, however, after reportedly signing with the Toronto Blue Jays:

"Although their preference isn't known, it has become clear that the Phillies are uninterested in merely shifting Jean Segura back to shortstop," Lauber added.

Segura instead will likely remain at second base, while exciting young prospect Alec Bohm will handle third base and Rhys Hoskins will hold down first.

Going from Gregorius to Simmons would be a defensively-minded move. While Gregorius hit 10 homers in just 60 games during baseball's coronavirus-shortened season, Simmons has exceeded the mark just three times in full seasons, with a career-high of 17 in 2014.

He hit .297 for the Los Angeles Angels in 2020, with zero homers, 10 RBI, 19 runs and two stolen bases in 30 games.

The 31-year-old remains a wizard in the field, however, with four Gold Gloves in his career. His career defensive WAR of 26.6 is tops among active players.

Injuries the past two seasons have cost Simmons a number of games and called into question if his range has decreased in the field. But he's still an excellent defensive option.

"He still may be the best defender in either league, and if he's not No. 1, he's 2 or 3," an NL scout told Lauber. "And I'd have to be convinced that there's someone better."

In Bryce Harper, Hoskins, Realmuto, Bohm and Segura, the Phillies aren't lacking in the offensive department. Pitching—namely a suspect bullpen—was the team's top priority this offseason, alongside re-signing Realmuto. But improving the defense would also be logical for a Phillies team that scored 306 runs last season (tied for fifth) but also finished 18th in fielding percentage (.982) and 27th in ERA (5.14).