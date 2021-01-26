Kevin D. Liles/Associated Press

Baseball mourned the death of Henry "Hank" Aaron during a memorial service on Tuesday after the MLB legend died from natural causes last week at the age of 86.

Per the Associated Press' Paul Newberry, former players, managers and MLB commissioner Rob Manfred spoke in person or sent in video tributes for Aaron, who made history—and faced extraordinary scrutiny and racial abuse—when he broke Babe Ruth's all-time home run record in 1974.

Hall of Famer and long-time Atlanta Braves Chipper Jones said Aaron—who spent years after his playing career as a player development director for the Braves—was "instrumental" in drafting Jones.

"The room of Braves decision-makers was split on who they were going to take with their first pick," Jones said Tuesday. "As legendary scout Paul Snyder once told me, the vote came around to Hank. He paused, looked at everybody in the room, and he said, 'Y'all better draft that Jones boy.' I'll never forget that. That comment must've carried some weight."

Jones added: "His swing, his smile, his spirit. They were all beautiful."

Manfred said it was an honor to know Aaron and called him one of the game's greatest players:

Video Play Button Videos you might like

A number of other Braves and MLB greats sent in video tributes, including Hall of Famers John Smoltz and Tom Glavine, Aaron's former teammate and Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker, current player Freddie Freeman and Dale Murphy.

Smoltz called him the greatest player in the history of the Braves organization. Baker thanked Aaron for the "love and discipline" he offered him and said his relationship with the legendary slugger was as meaningful to him as any he had:

Aaron was a 25-time All-Star, three-time Gold Glove winner and the NL MVP in 1957. His 2,297 RBI and 6,856 total bases are the most in MLB history. He is second all-time in homers (755), third in games played (3,298) and hits (3,771) and fourth in runs (2,174).



Aaron was a legend on the field but was also an inspiration off it as a figure who stood up against racism and fought for more diversity in baseball.