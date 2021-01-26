Justin Turner Rumors: Brewers Join Dodgers, Blue Jays Among Finalists in FA

Eric Gay/Associated Press

Justin Turner has narrowed down his free agency to four teams, and the Milwaukee Brewers are reportedly one of the teams on the list.

MLB Network's Jon Heyman reported that the Brewers were in contention to land the infielder, a day after he said the Toronto Blue Jays and Los Angeles Dodgers were among the finalists.

The fourth team in the chase has not been named.

Turner hit .307/.400/.460 through 42 games for the Dodgers last season.

The Dodgers are confident in their pursuit of the star, who has played with the defending World Series champions since 2014. Per Heyman, the Dodgers "remain optimistic" that they will be able to ink a new deal with the 36-year-old.

Meanwhile, the Blue Jays, who already made a big free agency move by signing George Springer to a six-year, franchise-record deal, could work Turner's veteran leadership into a young infield that includes Bo Bichette and Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

A Brewers squad that finished 29-31 and fell to the Dodgers in the NL Wild Card would benefit from the addition of Turner.

Eric Sogard, who appeared in 30 games at the hot corner last season, is a free agent, while Luis Urias, who split time there since joining the Brewers from the San Diego Padres last season, struggled offensively. The 23-year-old hit .239/.308/.294 last season, so Turner's power and experience would be an upgrade.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

In terms of what it will take, Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times reported Turner is looking for a four-year deal in what he knows may be his "final" contract, per Heyman, so any team hoping to make use of service should be prepared to shell out.