    Justin Turner Rumors: Brewers Join Dodgers, Blue Jays Among Finalists in FA

    Jenna CiccotelliAnalyst IJanuary 26, 2021

    Los Angeles Dodgers' Justin Turner his a home run against the Tampa Bay Rays during the first inning in Game 4 of the baseball World Series Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
    Eric Gay/Associated Press

    Justin Turner has narrowed down his free agency to four teams, and the Milwaukee Brewers are reportedly one of the teams on the list. 

    MLB Network's Jon Heyman reported that the Brewers were in contention to land the infielder, a day after he said the Toronto Blue Jays and Los Angeles Dodgers were among the finalists.

    The fourth team in the chase has not been named.

    Turner hit .307/.400/.460 through 42 games for the Dodgers last season.

    The Dodgers are confident in their pursuit of the star, who has played with the defending World Series champions since 2014. Per Heyman, the Dodgers "remain optimistic" that they will be able to ink a new deal with the 36-year-old.

    Meanwhile, the Blue Jays, who already made a big free agency move by signing George Springer to a six-year, franchise-record deal, could work Turner's veteran leadership into a young infield that includes Bo Bichette and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. 

    A Brewers squad that finished 29-31 and fell to the Dodgers in the NL Wild Card would benefit from the addition of Turner.

    Eric Sogard, who appeared in 30 games at the hot corner last season, is a free agent, while Luis Urias, who split time there since joining the Brewers from the San Diego Padres last season, struggled offensively. The 23-year-old hit .239/.308/.294 last season, so Turner's power and experience would be an upgrade.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    In terms of what it will take, Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times reported Turner is looking for a four-year deal in what he knows may be his "final" contract, per Heyman, so any team hoping to make use of service should be prepared to shell out. 

    Related

      No Players Make Baseball HOF 🚨

      😳 Schilling (71%) just misses 😬 Bonds, Clemens: 1 year left on ballot 👀 First time since 2013 no one was elected

      No Players Make Baseball HOF 🚨
      MLB logo
      MLB

      No Players Make Baseball HOF 🚨

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report

      Schilling Wants Off HOF Ballot

      'I'll defer to the veterans committee and men whose opinions actually matter’

      Schilling Wants Off HOF Ballot
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Schilling Wants Off HOF Ballot

      Paul Kasabian
      via Bleacher Report

      Report: Blue Jays Sign Marcus Semien

      Former A’s shortstop agrees to one-year, $18M deal with Toronto

      Report: Blue Jays Sign Marcus Semien
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Report: Blue Jays Sign Marcus Semien

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      Report: Phillies Sign J.T. Realmuto to $115.5M Deal

      It's a new record AAV for catcher 💰

      Report: Phillies Sign J.T. Realmuto to $115.5M Deal
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Report: Phillies Sign J.T. Realmuto to $115.5M Deal

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report