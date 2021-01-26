Aaron Rodgers Trade Rumors: Packers Could Receive 1st-Round Pick, More in Deal

Jeffrey Phelps/Associated Press

If the Green Bay Packers trade Aaron Rodgers, there likely won't be a shortage of offers for the MVP candidate.

According to Rob Demovsky of ESPN, the Packers could receive a first- and either a second- or third-round pick for Rodgers in a trade.

This comes after the 37-year-old he said Sunday that his future was "uncertain."

"I hope there's more opportunities, but I don't know. I really don't," he also said before the NFC Championship Game. "That's outside of my control. My future is a beautiful mystery, I think."

Packers CEO Mark Murphy said Tuesday on The 5th Quarter Show on WNFL that Rodgers "will be back," but the possibility of a a departure remains after the team used its 2020 first-round pick to select Jordan Love.

Green Bay could also save $6 million against the cap by trading the quarterback before June 1, per Spotrac.

As much of a blow as losing Rodgers would be, adding another first-round pick and more, plus cap space, could help set up Love for the long term.

The compensation could depend on other quarterbacks who might move teams this offseason. Demovsky noted Deshaun Watson, 25, would likely fetch more in a trade, considering he is 12 years younger, but a deal involving the Houston star would at least set the market at the position.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The Detroit Lions are also planning to trade Matthew Stafford this offseason and are expecting to receive at least a first-round pick, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

These potential deals could help determine whether the Packers decide to move on from their longtime starter.