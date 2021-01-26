Ranking Trevor Bauer's Final Free Agent Options and Predicting Contract Terms

0 of 6

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

With clubs across Major League Baseball set to report for spring training in February, the free-agent sweepstakes for ace hurler Trevor Bauer may finally be nearing a conclusion.

So, we thought we'd break down his remaining suitors and offer a fresh prediction for his contract.

There would seem to be a final four in the race for Bauer. We've ranked these clubs based on how much sense a deal would make for both the team and the man himself, who's fresh off winning the National League Cy Young Award in 2020 on the strength of an NL-best 1.73 ERA.

But before we get to that, we must first consider what the 30-year-old is actually looking for in free agency.