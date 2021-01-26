    Seahawks OT Chad Wheeler Arrested on Suspicion of Felony Domestic Assault

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJanuary 26, 2021

    Seattle Seahawks offensive lineman Chad Wheeler is pictured during the second half of an NFL football gamem against the New York Jets, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Seattle. The Seahawks won 40-3. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)
    Stephen Brashear/Associated Press

    Seattle Seahawks offensive tackle Chad Wheeler was arrested Saturday on suspicion of felony domestic assault.

    Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times reported Wheeler remains in jail on $400,000 bond after allegedly assaulting his girlfriend. According to a police report, Wheeler allegedly strangled the woman until she lost consciousness. In her 911 call, the woman said she was being "killed" by Wheeler.

    The report says Wheeler expressed surprise that the woman was still alive after she regained consciousness. When she regained consciousness, the woman locked herself in a bathroom and phoned police. Wheeler was able to pick the lock and was in the bathroom with the woman when police arrived. 

    She was taken to the hospital with arm pain after police arrived on the scene. The extent of her injuries are unknown.

    Wheeler reportedly previously used medication for bipolar disorder but had not been taking it. The 27-year-old has appeared in 32 NFL games with the Seahawks and New York Giants. He is slated to be a restricted free agent this offseason. 

    The Seahawks released a statement saying they're aware of the incident but provided no further comment. 

