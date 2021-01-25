Bad Bunny to Perform 'Booker T' Single at 2021 WWE Royal Rumble

Chris Pizzello/Associated Press

Bad Bunny will perform his single "Booker T" during the Royal Rumble pay-per-view on Sunday.

"Performing at the Royal Rumble is a childhood dream come true," the recording artist said, per WWE's press release. "I have been a lifelong fan of WWE and I am excited to take the stage and entertain fans around the world."

Beyond referencing the former WCW and WWE star, the music video for "Booker T" includes its namesake and his signature catchphrase at the end.

"From somewhere across the water, he's watching Booker T and he's digging what I'm doing," the two-time world champion said on his podcast (via Rolling Stone's Daniel Kreps). "It lets me know I did something right as far as going out there from a performance perspective. ... I always wondered when somebody was going to come out with a song about Booker T, because I knew I was badass, but this is kind of the stamp of approval."

WWE is staging Royal Rumble at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida, but won't have fans in attendance.

In addition to the traditional 30-man Battle Royal, the event has a pair of massive title matches. Goldberg will challenge Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship, and universal champion Roman Reigns will attempt to once again fend off Kevin Owens in a Last Man Standing match.