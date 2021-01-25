Mel Kiper on Mac Jones: Not out of the Question QB Goes Top 10 in 2021 NFL Draft

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

Even with several quarterbacks predicted to go ahead of Alabama signal-caller Mac Jones in the NFL draft, ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. thinks there's still a chance Jones ends up a top-10 pick.

Kiper suggested that teams could trade up for a quarterback, while noting that the Detroit Lions (No. 7), Carolina Panthers (No. 8) and Denver Broncos (No. 9) are all in need of someone under center.

"If he shows off his tremendous accuracy at all levels, proves that he has the arm strength and steps up with different receivers—he is going to be out of his Crimson Tide comfort zone—I could see him locking in his spot as the fourth quarterback in this class," Kiper wrote.



While it has long been projected that Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence will go to the Jacksonville Jaguars with the No. 1 pick, Ohio State's Justin Fields and BYU's Zach Wilson are also expected to be top selections this spring.

Jones was honored last week with the 2020 Manning Award, given to the best quarterback in college football. After taking over the Crimson Tide offense in 2019, Jones stepped up for his first season as Alabama's starter and led them through a perfect 13-0 season that ended with a 52-24 defeat of Ohio State in the national championship.

He posted a 77.4 completion percentage, throwing for 4,500 yards and 41 touchdowns while being picked off just four times. He had five games of more than 400 yards. His meteoric rise to the top echelon of college football was noticed by Kiper, who did not have Jones ranked in his top 10 quarterbacks at the start of the season but tabbed him fourth when he declared for the draft, per ESPN's Alex Scarborough.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Jones is one of four Alabama players who are leaving the program early to head to the NFL. Wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, defensive lineman Christian Barmore and defensive back Patrick Surtain will be doing the same, while seniors Najee Harris and DeVonta Smith—the Heisman Trophy winner—make up six possible first-round selections.