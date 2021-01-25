    MLB Rumors: Owners, Players Not Discussing Spring Training Delay Amid COVID-19

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJanuary 25, 2021

    Balls marked with Cactus League spring training logos are seen in a basket during Kansas City Royals baseball practice at Kauffman Stadium Friday, July 3, 2020 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
    Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

    Major League Baseball and its Players Association are reportedly "not engaged in conversations on a possible delay" to the start of spring training in 2021.

    Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported as much, also noting:

    "The commissioner's office floated the idea to the union in early December. The union asked if the league would be willing to lengthen the season by the same number of days it lost at the start and if not, pay players for any games missed. When the league answered no, the union indicated it did not want to discuss the matter further, maintaining that it wanted to play 162 games at full pay."

    The Arizona Cactus League also reportedly wants to delay spring training:

                           

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.

    Related

      Don't Expect to See Any Players Elected to Baseball HOF

      Don't Expect to See Any Players Elected to Baseball HOF
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Don't Expect to See Any Players Elected to Baseball HOF

      Nathaniel Rakich
      via FiveThirtyEight

      1 Realistic FA Fit for Each MLB Team

      @ZachRymer reveals the ideal player for every team ahead of spring training 📲

      1 Realistic FA Fit for Each MLB Team
      MLB logo
      MLB

      1 Realistic FA Fit for Each MLB Team

      Zachary D. Rymer
      via Bleacher Report

      Yankees’ Rotation More Talented and Tenuous with Taillon

      Yankees’ Rotation More Talented and Tenuous with Taillon
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Yankees’ Rotation More Talented and Tenuous with Taillon

      New York Post
      via New York Post

      Dave Roberts to Padres: 'Bring It On' 🍿

      Baseball's newest rivalry is going to get good in 2021

      Dave Roberts to Padres: 'Bring It On' 🍿
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Dave Roberts to Padres: 'Bring It On' 🍿

      MLB.com
      via MLB.com