MLB Rumors: Owners, Players Not Discussing Spring Training Delay Amid COVID-19

Major League Baseball and its Players Association are reportedly "not engaged in conversations on a possible delay" to the start of spring training in 2021.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported as much, also noting:

"The commissioner's office floated the idea to the union in early December. The union asked if the league would be willing to lengthen the season by the same number of days it lost at the start and if not, pay players for any games missed. When the league answered no, the union indicated it did not want to discuss the matter further, maintaining that it wanted to play 162 games at full pay."

The Arizona Cactus League also reportedly wants to delay spring training:

