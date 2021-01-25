Andrelton Simmons Rumors: Phillies Linked to FA SS Amid Reds, Blue Jays Interest

Alex Gallardo/Associated Press

The Philadelphia Phillies, Cincinnati Reds and Toronto Blue Jays are among the teams with interest in free-agent shortstop Andrelton Simmons, according to Jon Heyman of MLB Network.

Simmons set career highs with a .297 batting average and .346 on-base percentage in the shortened 2020 season, although he played only 30 games. Over five years with the Los Angeles Angels, the 31-year-old had a .281 average with 36 home runs and 51 stolen bases.

He has been best known for his defense during his career, earning four Gold Glove awards as well as a Platinum Glove award in 2013 as the best overall defensive player in the National League.

According to FanGraphs, Simmons has 191 defensive runs saved since entering the league in 2012. He had at least 10 each year until finishing last season at minus-two.

Los Angeles replaced Simmons with Jose Iglesias this offseason, forcing him to find a new home. He should still provide plenty of value to his new team, especially if he returns to form on the defensive end.

Philadelphia currently has a hole at shortstop with last year's starter, Didi Gregorius, still on the open market.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Corey Seidman of NBC Sports reported Gregorius may be trending toward a return to the Phillies, but Simmons would give them another option. A cheaper shortstop could also allow the team to spend more on other free agents, including re-signing catcher J.T. Realmuto.

The franchise has gone nine straight years without a playoff berth and could use any upgrades this offseason to get back into the postseason mix.

The Reds could also replace a parting free agent in Freddy Galvis, who was inconsistent at the plate across two seasons in Cincinnati.

Toronto has already spent big on the addition of George Springer, but Simmons could help fill out the lineup as the squad tries to contend in the AL East.