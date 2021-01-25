Deshaun Watson, Marshawn Lynch, Snoop Dogg and More to Compete in Madden 21

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

The Pro Bowl will have a different style this season, with players and other celebrities competing in Madden 21 on Sunday.

The eight-man competition features two active players on each side as the AFC battles the NFC in video-game form:

Fans can watch the game live at 5 p.m. ET on NFL YouTube, Twitter and Facebook, as well as EA Madden NFL Twitch, while NFL Network will show the event at 8 p.m. ET.

The NFL had announced complete rosters for each conference based on on-field achievements during the regular season, but the game itself was canceled as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. There should still be plenty of excitement for fans, with superstars like Deshaun Watson and Derrick Henry as well as fans like Snoop Dogg involved.

"We'll be taking the Pro Bowl to the virtual world of Madden this weekend, and I can't wait to do it big with football fans in my favorite game," Snoop Dogg said in a statement. "I'm a Madden NFL star. So, Kyler and Marshawn better watch out—my team is comin' in to win that championship title for the AFC."

Snoop Dogg reached the final of a Madden tournament against players in April but lost to Baltimore Ravens receiver Marquise Brown in the title game.