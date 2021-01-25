    Matt Canada Promoted to Steelers Offensive Coordinator; Replaces Randy Fichtner

    Jenna CiccotelliAnalyst IJanuary 25, 2021

    Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) talks with quarterbacks coach Matt Canada during the first half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
    Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

    The Pittsburgh Steelers promoted quarterbacks coach Matt Canada to fill the role of offensive coordinator on Monday.

    Canada will replace Randy Fichtner, who held the role for the past three seasons and spent 13 years overall with the Steelers.

    While Pittsburgh interviewed former Cleveland Browns head coach Hue Jackson and Los Angeles Chargers quarterbacks coach Pep Hamilton for the opening, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported the team was planning to hire from within the organization.

    Canada joined Tomlin's staff for the 2020 season, helping to reinvigorate quarterback Ben Roethlisberger following his injury-ravaged 2019 campaign. It was the 49-year-old's NFL coaching debut after 25 years at the collegiate level.

    He also interviewed for the same position with the Miami Dolphins.

    Canada will take charge of an offense that struggled in 2020, ranking eighth-worst in total yards (334.6). Much of that number came via the efforts of Roethlisberger, who threw for 3,803 yards while completing 65.6 percent of his passes. The Steelers were dismal on the ground, though, with a league-worst 84.4 rushing yards per game.

    Next year's offense could be without receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster and running back James Conner, who are entering free agency, but plenty of names will remain on the roster for 2021, including Chase Claypool and Eric Ebron.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Steelers Name Alfredo Roberts TEs Coach

      Steelers Name Alfredo Roberts TEs Coach
      Pittsburgh Steelers logo
      Pittsburgh Steelers

      Steelers Name Alfredo Roberts TEs Coach

      ProFootballTalk
      via ProFootballTalk

      Beasley Played on Broken Leg

      Bills WR says he played the end of the season, including the AFC Championship Game, with a broken fibula

      Beasley Played on Broken Leg
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Beasley Played on Broken Leg

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report

      This Waive of AFC QB's Should Make Steelers Fans Pessimistic

      This Waive of AFC QB's Should Make Steelers Fans Pessimistic
      Pittsburgh Steelers logo
      Pittsburgh Steelers

      This Waive of AFC QB's Should Make Steelers Fans Pessimistic

      Michael_Beck
      via Behind the Steel Curtain

      Former Steelers WR Martavis Bryant Signs Contract with CFL's Toronto Argonauts

      Former Steelers WR Martavis Bryant Signs Contract with CFL's Toronto Argonauts
      Pittsburgh Steelers logo
      Pittsburgh Steelers

      Former Steelers WR Martavis Bryant Signs Contract with CFL's Toronto Argonauts

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report