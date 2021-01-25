Matt Canada Promoted to Steelers Offensive Coordinator; Replaces Randy Fichtner

Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

The Pittsburgh Steelers promoted quarterbacks coach Matt Canada to fill the role of offensive coordinator on Monday.

Canada will replace Randy Fichtner, who held the role for the past three seasons and spent 13 years overall with the Steelers.

While Pittsburgh interviewed former Cleveland Browns head coach Hue Jackson and Los Angeles Chargers quarterbacks coach Pep Hamilton for the opening, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported the team was planning to hire from within the organization.

Canada joined Tomlin's staff for the 2020 season, helping to reinvigorate quarterback Ben Roethlisberger following his injury-ravaged 2019 campaign. It was the 49-year-old's NFL coaching debut after 25 years at the collegiate level.

He also interviewed for the same position with the Miami Dolphins.

Canada will take charge of an offense that struggled in 2020, ranking eighth-worst in total yards (334.6). Much of that number came via the efforts of Roethlisberger, who threw for 3,803 yards while completing 65.6 percent of his passes. The Steelers were dismal on the ground, though, with a league-worst 84.4 rushing yards per game.

Next year's offense could be without receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster and running back James Conner, who are entering free agency, but plenty of names will remain on the roster for 2021, including Chase Claypool and Eric Ebron.