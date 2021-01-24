Saints' Michael Thomas Shades Bucs' Carlton Davis After Packers Scored TD on CB

Tyler Kaufman/Associated Press

There's no love lost between Michael Thomas and Carlton Davis.

The New Orleans Saints wideout took aim at Davis on Sunday after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback was beat over the top for a 50-yard touchdown by Marquez Valdes-Scantling in the NFC Championship Game. Thomas appeared to hit his own quarterback, Drew Brees, with some shrapnel while trash-talking Davis as well:

Here was the touchdown against Davis in question:

Thomas didn't register a single catch against the Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional Round matchup between the teams, and after the game, Davis let him know about it:

So on Sunday, Thomas had his payback. Granted, he had that payback from his couch while Davis is playing for a chance to reach the Super Bowl.