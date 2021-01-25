NHL Power Rankings: Where Every Team Stands for the Week of Jan. 25

1 of 6

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

31. Chicago Blackhawks (Last Week: 31st)

Maybe team executives can petition the league to avoid games in Florida because once the Blackhawks exited their initial four-game trip to Tampa and suburban Miami, things seemed to get better. Veteran Patrick Kane and youngster Alex DeBrincat are point-per-game players through the first six, and Pius Suter had his first career hat trick Sunday against the Detroit Red Wings.

30. Ottawa Senators (Last Week: 26th)

The Senators won one of four at home before heading to Winnipeg and losing 6-3 to the Jets on Saturday. Rookie Tim Stutzle was placed on IR with an undisclosed "nagging" injury after playing two games. The penalty kill was lights-out when it stopped the Jets seven times on Thursday, but Ottawa gave up two on the power play on Saturday and allowed four goals in the third period after leading 3-2.

29. Buffalo Sabres (Last Week: 25th)

Sharing the sports consciousness with a football team in a conference championship game helps take the heat off a hockey team off to an uneven start. The Sabres split a pair of matches against the Flyers in Philadelphia before heading home to take on the Washington Capitals and splitting two games. Their Sunday game, in fact, was moved up to 3 p.m. to accommodate fans eager to watch the Bills face the Kansas City Chiefs.

28. Anaheim Ducks (Last Week: 28th)

Defenseman Josh Manson became the Ducks' first big injury problem of the season and will miss at least six weeks after bring placed on IR with an oblique muscle issue. He was injured in Anaheim's home opener against the Minnesota Wild. Consistent offense was expected to be an issue, and it has been, with the Ducks averaging fewer than two goals per game through the first six.

27. Vancouver Canucks (Last Week: 15th)

One of the week's biggest tumbles goes to the Canucks, who were an interesting playoff team last season and hoped to continue things into the new regular season, but it hasn't happened. Instead, the Canucks have had significant issues keeping pucks out of their net. The week saw them allow five, five, seven and five in four games. Their 33 goals allowed in seven games is 10 more than any other team.

26. San Jose Sharks (Last Week: 27th)

The road trip continues for the Sharks, who played their first away from San Jose and won't be a home team on the scoresheet until Feb. 1, when they will "host" the Vegas Golden Knights while playing at the Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona. The Sharks are unable to play at home because of COVID-19 restrictions in Santa Clara County. Through five games, they're 13th of 31 teams in goals per game.