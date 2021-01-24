George Springer Rumors: Braves Were 'Potential Safety Net' for RF in Free Agency

Gregory Bull/Associated Press

George Springer eventually got the massive $150 million contract he desired with the Toronto Blue Jays. However, if his hopes of a monster deal were mashed, the slugger reportedly had a "potential safety net" in the Atlanta Braves.

Buster Olney of ESPN reported the Braves were on the outside of talks, willing to sign Springer to a shorter-term deal than the six-year pact he received from Toronto. The New York Mets and Blue Jays were the most aggressive teams in the Springer sweepstakes.

MLB's free-agency period has been jarringly quiet this winter, with teams hesitant to spend big or commit long-term money amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Springer turned out to be one of the rare exceptions, slow-playing his market until it was clear the Blue Jays and Mets were willing to outbid one another for his services.

Springer spent his entire seven-year MLB career with the Houston Astros, earning three All-Star selections and winning the 2017 World Series MVP, though that trophy was marred by the Astros' sign-stealing scandal.

While few mention Springer among the best sluggers in baseball, he's been consistently very good throughout his time in Houston. Springer has produced at least 1.9 wins above replacement in each MLB season and at least 2.9 wins in every full season, per FanGraphs.

The Braves have largely remained quiet on the free-agent market but should be a team to watch as they look to add names to a roster hoping to repeat as NL East champions.