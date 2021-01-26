NFL Draft 2021: Who Are This Year's Biggest Bust Candidates?

0 of 6

The NFL draft is often a minefield.

If a team spends a pick wisely, a prospect can help it achieve its goals. However, one wrong pick could send an organization in the other direction.

While the word bust is harsh, it's fitting given the damage a prospect can do to a team if he fails to meet expectations. Take Dwayne Haskins, whom the Washington Football Team selected 15th overall in 2019 and released less than two years later. Or the setback the Detroit Lions will endure if 2020 No. 3 overall pick Jeff Okudah doesn't turn his career around after a disappointing rookie season.

Prospects become busts for a variety of reasons, whether it's a questionable fit or poor evaluation of talent. Onlookers can find some of these warning signs early, like a prospect who feasted on weak competition in college or was propped up by the players around him.

The 2021 NFL draft will be especially tricky given the canceled games and opt-outs that left teams with less film to evaluate than usual. However, the following high-profile prospects have some early warning signs.