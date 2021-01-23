Report: Trevor Lawrence Won't Assume He's Lock for No. 1 Pick in NFL Draft Prep

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence isn't assuming he's a lock to become the No. 1 overall pick in April's NFL draft, even if the rest of the sport is.

According to Mike Garafolo on Good Morning Football, Lawrence is preparing for the draft as though he still has to prove himself.

"My understanding is that Lawrence is taking the approach that 'I'm not going to assume the [Jacksonville] Jaguars are taking me,'" Garafolo said. "[Lawrence is] going to prepare for the draft process to present the best possible Trevor Lawrence for all the teams involved."

Considering the Jaguars aren't tipping their hand over what they'll do with the top pick, Lawrence's mindset is far from misplaced.

New Jacksonville head coach Urban Meyer, however, didn't hide his admiration for Lawrence when he was a college football analyst on Fox:

"I had [Ohio State's Justin] Fields and Trevor [Lawrence] right next to each other. I put Trevor Lawrence for one reason, he played one more year. That was it. The one thing I'll say about Justin Fields, because I'm very close to the situation, any concerns about him being a throwing quarterback are gone now. He's developed, he's outstanding."

Lawrence tallied 10,098 yards, 90 touchdowns and 17 interceptions in 40 games over three years with Clemson. Along the way he won the 2018 national championship and finished as the Heisman Trophy runner-up last season.

Yet collegiate accolades don't necessarily translate into NFL success. That's where the Jags will have to trust their scouting department—and Meyer's sense of direction for the franchise—in deciding how to use the No. 1 pick.

As Lawrence readies for the next stage in his career, he's out to prove to teams the best is still ahead—regardless of where he's selected.