Bucs vs. Packers: Daily Fantasy Sleepers, Lineup Picks for FanDuel, DraftKings

Morry Gash/Associated Press

When the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Green Bay Packers do battle Sunday, a trip to Super Bowl LV will be on the line. For many fantasy football enthusiasts, so too will be one last shot at fantasy glory.

Season-long leagues for the 2020 season are a thing of the past, and only three games of the postseason are left for daily fantasy sports (DFS) play. Here we'll examine some sleeper options from the Buccaneers-Packers matchup based on factors like projected role, health and individual matchups.

We'll be avoiding the obvious plays here—guys like Davante Adams, Aaron Rodgers and Chris Godwin—and dig a little deeper. Those players are worth putting in a lineup, but at some point, managers will have to round out their rosters with a budget option or two. That's what we'll examine here.