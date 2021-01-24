Bucs vs. Packers: Daily Fantasy Sleepers, Lineup Picks for FanDuel, DraftKings

Bucs vs. Packers: Daily Fantasy Sleepers, Lineup Picks for FanDuel, DraftKingsJanuary 24, 2021
When the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Green Bay Packers do battle Sunday, a trip to Super Bowl LV will be on the line. For many fantasy football enthusiasts, so too will be one last shot at fantasy glory.
Season-long leagues for the 2020 season are a thing of the past, and only three games of the postseason are left for daily fantasy sports (DFS) play. Here we'll examine some sleeper options from the Buccaneers-Packers matchup based on factors like projected role, health and individual matchups.
We'll be avoiding the obvious plays here—guys like Davante Adams, Aaron Rodgers and Chris Godwin—and dig a little deeper. Those players are worth putting in a lineup, but at some point, managers will have to round out their rosters with a budget option or two. That's what we'll examine here.
Tom Brady, QB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DFS Price: $6,100 DraftKings,$7,800 FanDuel
Options are limited at quarterback, especially with Kansas City Chiefs passer Patrick Mahomes cleared from the concussion protocol and expected to be at 100 percent.
"I'll be able to go out there and be myself," Mahomes said, per The Athletic's Nate Taylor.
This means that out of the four starting quarterbacks playing Sunday—Rodgers, Mahomes, Josh Allen and Tom Brady—the Tampa Bay man is the closest thing to a sleeper option. On the surface, this makes sense, as the Packers have allowed the fourth-fewest fantasy points (tied) to opposing quarterbacks.
However, it's worth noting that Brady had an efficient game the last time these teams met, throwing for 166 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions in Week 6. While these aren't eye-popping numbers, they could be good enough to win in the right DFS lineup.
Brady is not the most ideal play of the weekend—Allen faces a Chiefs defense that has allowed the 10th-most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks—but for those looking to save a little cap space at quarterback, he's worth consideration.
Ronald Jones II, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DFS Price: $4,600 DraftKings, $5,600 FanDuel
Both Buccaneers running backs Leonard Fournette and Ronald Jones II should be solid plays Sunday. The Packers have allowed the sixth-most fantasy points to opposing running backs this season and surrendered 90 yards and a touchdown to Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers in the divisional round.
Between Fournette ($5,300 DraftKings, $7,200 FanDuel) and Jones, the latter is the budget option. However, this doesn't mean he isn't worth a start.
Jones returned from a quad injury to carry the ball 13 times for 62 yards last time out. Fournette had 63 yards on 17 carries, but he also caught five passes for 44 yards and a touchdown.
Fournette projects as the more reliable play here because of his points-per-reception (PPR) value. However, Jones was the leading rusher during the regular season and could become the lead back if he has the hot hand.
With another week between Jones and his quad injury, that's entirely possible.
Allen Lazard, WR, Green Bay Packers
DFS Price: $4,200 DraftKings, $5,700 FanDuel
With players like Adams, Godwin and Mike Evans involved in this game, it's not surprising to see Allen Lazard as a budget option. A complementary receiver for the Packers, Lazard does not carry the benefit of consistency.
In three of his past five games, Lazard has caught two passes for fewer than 20 yards each. However, he is coming off a four-catch, 96-yard, one-touchdown performance against the Rams, which should give managers an idea of his upside.
The Buccaneers have allowed the 13th-most fantasy points to opposing wide receivers this season. Presumably, Tampa Bay will focus on slowing Adams, who is unquestionably Green Bay's biggest deep threat. If he regularly draws double coverage, it should provide Lazard with several one-on-one opportunities.
There's a fair bit of PPR upside here, as Lazard was targeted four or more times in eight of his 10 regular-season contests. That upside is worth the price for managers willing to take a chance.
Cameron Brate, TE, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DFS Price: $3,000 DraftKings, $5,000 FanDuel
To be fair, Buccaneers tight end Cameron Brate does not have a tremendous matchup. The Packers have allowed the fourth-fewest fantasy points (tied) to opposing tight ends this season. However, Brate is more of a budget option than either of the other top tight ends in this game—Robert Tonyan ($3,600 DraftKings, $5,700 FanDuel) or Rob Gronkowski ($3,200 DraftKings, $5,200 FanDuel).
Brate has also been fantastic in the postseason for the Bucs. In two playoff games, he has caught eight passes for 130 yards.
Gronkowski torched the Packers to the tune of five catches, 78 yards and a touchdown the last time these teams met. He's the high-end play among Tampa tight ends here, but Brate's upside and recent production shouldn't be discounted.
Managers hoping to maximize their roster dollars at tight end should feel comfortable playing Brate over Gronkowski on Sunday.
