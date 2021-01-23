Marcell Ozuna Rumors: Yankees, Dodgers, Red Sox, Mets Among MLB Teams Interested

John Amis/Associated Press

The market for two-time All-Star Marcell Ozuna appears to be taking shape, with at least six teams reportedly interested in signing him.

Per MLB reporter Hector Gomez, the New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Mets, Boston Red Sox, Minnesota Twins and Milwaukee Brewers are pursuing Ozuna.

Gomez noted Ozuna is seeking a deal of at least four years.

The Yankees may have an opening in left field if they don't re-sign Brett Gardner. Clint Frazier could be ready for a full-time job if the team wants to give him a shot. Right field and designated hitter are occupied by Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton.

With Nelson Cruz still a free agent, the Twins might need to replace his production. The Red Sox haven't been big spenders this offseason, though they did add utilityman Enrique Hernandez on a two-year, $14 million deal, per MLB.com's Mark Feinsand.

Ozuna would be more of a luxury than a necessity for the Dodgers. Their outfield already consists of AJ Pollock, Cody Bellinger and Mookie Betts.

The Mets could shift Jeff McNeil to second base, allowing Ozuna to play left field. The Brewers need a primary right fielder with Ben Gamel still waiting to find a contract in free agency, though they have Avisail Garcia.

Ozuna is a free agent for the second straight offseason. He signed a one-year, $18 million deal with the Atlanta Braves in January 2020.

The deal proved beneficial for both parties, as the 30-year-old led the National League with 18 homers and 56 RBI and posted a career-high 1.067 OPS. The Braves won the NL East for the third straight season and advanced to the National League Championship Series for the first time since 2001.