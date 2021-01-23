    Trevor Bauer on His Twitter Behavior: 'I Am by No Means a Bully'

    Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJanuary 23, 2021

    Cincinnati Reds' Trevor Bauer prepares to pitch during a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Cincinnati, Monday, Sept. 14, 2020. The Reds won 3-1. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
    Aaron Doster/Associated Press

    Starting pitcher Trevor Bauer, one of the best MLB free agents available, issued a statement Friday saying he's not a "bully" after some of his past Twitter exchanges were questioned.

    Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported the New York Mets are among the clubs trying to sign Bauer, but they're concerned doing so would "renew questions about the team's culture" after general manager Jared Porter was fired after text messages were revealed showing sexual harassment of a female reporter.

    Bauer, who's been accused of using social media to harass others but not in a sexual manner, provided a response to those claims:

    "I have always tried to be an open book and appreciate that social media gives me a platform to have an open dialogue with fans and the greater public.

    "I don't shy away from confrontation and am often quick to defend myself, but I am by no means a bully and I take great offense to my character being called into question. I understand what comes with having a following on social media but I have never asked for nor do I condone anyone making threats or lewd comments on my behalf."

    Kate Feldman of the New York Daily News posted a response to Rosenthal's article, saying she was subject to months of harassment after an August exchange on Twitter where Bauer wasn't happy she questioned his COVID-19 viewpoint.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    "I had death threats and Holocaust jokes in my mentions for months after he went after me," Feldman wrote. "I didn't tag him. I didn't even [quote tweet] him. This is what his followers did after he told them to go after me. This is OK with his agent, reporters and, I guess, the Mets."

    Rosenthal added there was at least one other interaction that led the pitcher's supporters to attack another individual on the social media platform.

    The Mets, whom The Athletic report noted have become "more focused" on Bauer in recent days, didn't comment on their interest or the allegations against the star pitcher.

    Bauer, 30, was named the 2020 NL Cy Young Award winner for the Cincinnati Reds after posting a 1.73 ERA with 100 strikeouts in 73 innings across 11 starts.

    Related

      Predicting the Top 25 Superstars in 2025 🔮

      It's the finale of B/R's MLB 25 in '25 series and we saved the best for last

      Predicting the Top 25 Superstars in 2025 🔮
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Predicting the Top 25 Superstars in 2025 🔮

      Joel Reuter
      via Bleacher Report

      Falcons, Atlanta United to Honor Aaron

      Atlanta's NFL, MLS franchises will retire No. 44 for the 2021 seasons in honor of Braves legend Hank Aaron

      Falcons, Atlanta United to Honor Aaron
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Falcons, Atlanta United to Honor Aaron

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      Hank Aaron Dies at 86

      Hall of Famer and former home run king died this morning; 755 homers in historic MLB career is 2nd all-time

      Hank Aaron Dies at 86
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Hank Aaron Dies at 86

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report

      Bonds: Hank Aaron Was a 'True Hero'

      Barry Bonds posts tribute to Hank Aaron on IG: ‘Thank you for everything you ever taught us’

      Bonds: Hank Aaron Was a 'True Hero'
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Bonds: Hank Aaron Was a 'True Hero'

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report