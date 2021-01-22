    Atlanta Falcons Announce No. 44 Will Be Retired for 2021 in Honor of Hank Aaron

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJanuary 22, 2021

    Former Atlanta Braves' Hank Aaron is honored during a ceremony before a baseball game between the Braves and the San Diego Padres in Atlanta, Friday, April 14, 2017. The Braves are playing their first regular-season game in SunTrust Park, the new suburban stadium that replaced Turner Field. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
    John Bazemore/Associated Press

    Hank Aaron is an Atlanta icon, so it's only fitting the city's sports franchises would honor the Baseball Hall of Famer. 

    The Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta United FC announced they will retire Aaron's No. 44 for their 2021 seasons:

    Aaron died Friday at the age of 86.

    He played 23 seasons in Major League Baseball from 1954-76, including 21 as a member of the Braves organization. The franchise was based in Milwaukee for the first 12 years of his career before moving to Atlanta before the 1966 season. 

    Aaron provided arguably the most iconic moment in Atlanta sports history. He broke Babe Ruth's all-time home run record with his 715th career homer on April 8, 1974, at Atlanta Stadium in front of 53,775 fans. 

    When Aaron finally retired after the 1976 season, he was MLB's all-time leader with 755 homers and 2,297 RBI. Barry Bonds passed him on the home run list in 2007, finishing his career with 762. 

    The Braves retired Aaron's No. 44 on April 15, 1977. He was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1982. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Falcons, United to Honor Aaron

      Atlanta's NFL, MLS franchises will retire No. 44 for the 2021 seasons in honor of Braves legend Hank Aaron

      Falcons, United to Honor Aaron
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Falcons, United to Honor Aaron

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      Hank Aaron Dies at 86

      Hall of Famer and former home run king died this morning; 755 homers in historic MLB career is 2nd all-time

      Hank Aaron Dies at 86
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Hank Aaron Dies at 86

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report

      Bonds: Hank Aaron Was a 'True Hero'

      Barry Bonds posts tribute to Hank Aaron on IG: ‘Thank you for everything you ever taught us’

      Bonds: Hank Aaron Was a 'True Hero'
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Bonds: Hank Aaron Was a 'True Hero'

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      Hank Aaron's Lasting Impact Is Measured in More Than HRs

      Hank Aaron's Lasting Impact Is Measured in More Than HRs
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Hank Aaron's Lasting Impact Is Measured in More Than HRs

      Howard Bryant
      via ESPN.com