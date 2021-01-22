Patrick Mahomes: 'It's Crazy' Eric Bieniemy Hasn't Gotten Head Coach Opportunity

Steven Senne/Associated Press

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was at a loss Friday when discussing the fact that offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy hasn't landed an NFL head coaching job.

Mahomes wasn't sure why Bieniemy has yet to receive the opportunity, but he had nothing but good things to say about his OC in a press conference:

"It's crazy, would be the best word to describe it. To see the stuff that comes out and then knowing the man that he is and the coach that he is every single day, you don't understand where the stuff comes from. You understand how great of a coach he is, how great of a person he is, how great of a leader he is. And so, it's crazy that he hasn't gotten his chance to become a head coach.

"But I promise you, he'll keep grinding and keep getting better and better and keep helping us out—which is a positive at the end of the day. And, hopefully, help us continue to go to these AFC Championship Games and go to more Super Bowls."

The Houston Texans are the only team with a head coaching vacancy. If Bieniemy doesn't land there, he will go yet another year without becoming an NFL head coach.

