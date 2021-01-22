    Patrick Mahomes: 'It's Crazy' Eric Bieniemy Hasn't Gotten Head Coach Opportunity

    Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistJanuary 22, 2021

    FILE - In this Oct. 14. 2018, file photo, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes listens to offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, right, as he warms up for the team's NFL football game against the New England Patriots in Foxborough, Mass. The Miami Dolphins have begun their search for a coach who’s ready to lose this year. New England Patriots linebackers coach Brian Flores and Bieniemy, the first candidates to interview for the Dolphins’ job, met with them Friday, Jan. 4. Owner Stephen Ross is seeking a replacement for Adam Gase, and wants to rebuild after a 7-9 season. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
    Steven Senne/Associated Press

    Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was at a loss Friday when discussing the fact that offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy hasn't landed an NFL head coaching job.

    Mahomes wasn't sure why Bieniemy has yet to receive the opportunity, but he had nothing but good things to say about his OC in a press conference:

    "It's crazy, would be the best word to describe it. To see the stuff that comes out and then knowing the man that he is and the coach that he is every single day, you don't understand where the stuff comes from. You understand how great of a coach he is, how great of a person he is, how great of a leader he is. And so, it's crazy that he hasn't gotten his chance to become a head coach.

    "But I promise you, he'll keep grinding and keep getting better and better and keep helping us out—which is a positive at the end of the day. And, hopefully, help us continue to go to these AFC Championship Games and go to more Super Bowls."

    The Houston Texans are the only team with a head coaching vacancy. If Bieniemy doesn't land there, he will go yet another year without becoming an NFL head coach.

              

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Related

      DFS Advice for Conf. Championship Weekend

      DFS Advice for Conf. Championship Weekend
      NFL logo
      NFL

      DFS Advice for Conf. Championship Weekend

      Andrew Gould
      via Bleacher Report

      Philip Rivers, ESPN to Discuss NFL Analyst Role After QB's Retirement

      Philip Rivers, ESPN to Discuss NFL Analyst Role After QB's Retirement
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Philip Rivers, ESPN to Discuss NFL Analyst Role After QB's Retirement

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      Mahomes Cleared for Sunday

      Chiefs QB says he has cleared the NFL's concussion protocol and will play in the AFC title game vs. Bills

      Mahomes Cleared for Sunday
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Mahomes Cleared for Sunday

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report

      Just Trade Me: Youngsters Who Need a Fresh Start

      Players 25 and under who'd be better off on new teams 👉

      Just Trade Me: Youngsters Who Need a Fresh Start
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Just Trade Me: Youngsters Who Need a Fresh Start

      Tyler Brooke
      via Bleacher Report