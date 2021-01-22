Trevor Bauer Rumors: Mets 'Aren't Rushing' to Sign Star Free Agent to Contract

MLB.com's Mark Feinsand reported on Thursday that the Mets and Los Angeles Angels are believed to be the front-runners to sign Bauer.

Earlier this week, ESPN's Jeff Passan noted the Los Angeles Dodgers were "monitoring the market" for Bauer and "could be a player" if his price fits into what they are willing to spend.

Among those three potential suitors, the Angels clearly have the greatest need for a frontline starting pitcher. The Mets have Jacob deGrom anchoring their rotation, with Carlos Carrasco, Marcus Stroman and the returning Noah Syndergaard after he missed the 2020 season following Tommy John surgery.

The Dodgers are loaded with starting pitching, including Walker Buehler, Clayton Kershaw, Dustin May and Julio Urias.

Mets owner Steven Cohen hasn't been shy in expressing his desire to build a World Series contender in a short amount of time. He's already pulled off one blockbuster trade, acquiring Carrasco and Francisco Lindor from Cleveland. They also signed catcher James McCann earlier this offseason.

Adding Bauer to an already-loaded roster would put the Mets on the same level as the Dodgers and San Diego Padres as favorites to represent the National League in the World Series in 2021.

Bauer won the NL Cy Young last season with the Cincinnati Reds. The 30-year-old led the NL with a 1.73 ERA and had 100 strikeouts in 73.0 innings over 11 starts.