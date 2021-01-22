Andy Murray Out of 2021 Australian Open Because of COVID-19 Quarantine Issues

Christophe Ena/Associated Press

Andy Murray won't participate in the 2021 Australian Open because of quarantine issues related to COVID-19.

Murray issued a statement announcing his decision to skip the first major tennis tournament of 2021, via Tumaini Carayol of the Guardian:

"Gutted to share that I won't be flying out to Australia to compete at the Australian Open. We've been in constant dialogue with Tennis Australia to try and find a solution which would allow some form of workable quarantine, but we couldn't make it work. I want to thank everyone there for their efforts, I'm devastated not to be playing out in Australia—it's a country and tournament that I love."

Tennis Australia announced on Jan. 14 that Murray was isolating at his home in the United Kingdom after testing positive for the coronavirus.

The Australian Open scheduled charter flights earlier this week for players participating in this year's tournament. A total of 72 players were put into quarantine upon arriving in the country because of positive tests and high-risk close contact with someone who tested positive.

Reuters (h/t ESPN) noted on Jan. 14 it would be "difficult for" Murray to get to Australia in time to play if he recovered, as players and officials had a 36-hour window to arrive in the country from Thursday and serve the mandatory 14-day quarantine.

Murray was set to play in the Australian Open for the first time since 2019. He made it to the finals five times in seven years from 2010-16, but he lost in the championship match to Novak Djokovic four times and Roger Federer once.

The 2021 Australian Open is scheduled to begin on Feb. 8.