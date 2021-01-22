Real Madrid Manager Zinedine Zidane Tests Positive for COVID-19

Jose Breton/Associated Press

Real Madrid announced Friday that manager Zinedine Zidane has tested positive for COVID-19.

ESPN's Adriana Garcia reported Zidane, 48, must isolate for 10 days and won't receive clearance to return until he's recorded at least one negative coronavirus test result.

Assistant coach David Bettoni told reporters he's been in contact with Zidane ahead of Saturday's La Liga match against Alaves:

"I spoke to [Zidane] this morning and he is doing well. He loves football and it's his passion. He remains happy to coach this great club. Even if he isn't with us physically these days, he will be with us. The fine details of how we organise [Zidane's communication with the team] will remain internal. But, he will be here with us. Even if not physically, he'll be here with his energy. We'll see how we do it tomorrow. The important thing is that everyone knows he'll be with us."

Real Madrid are coming off a shocking 2-1 loss to Segunda Division B side Alcoyano in the Copa del Rey round of 32 on Wednesday.

Zidane had downplayed the magnitude of the upset despite posting the club's worst result in the tournament since 2009.

"It's not an embarrassment—it's something that can always happen in football," he told reporters. "Something like this can happen in a footballer's career, but I take responsibility for it, and we'll keep on working. We're not going to go crazy over this."

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Mario Cortegana of Goal reported the Frenchman retained "full support" of the Real Madrid board following the loss.

Zidane is in his second stint as the club's manager. He resigned in May 2018 after Los Blancos' third successive UEFA Champions League triumph but returned in March 2019 after Santiago Solari's dismissal.

Real Madrid are second in La Liga, seven points behind Atletico Madrid, and in the knockout stages of the UCL. Their next appearance in the latter competition is scheduled for February 24 against Italian side Atalanta in the round of 16.