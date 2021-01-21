    Trevor Bauer Rumors: Mets, Angels Believed to Be Front-Runners for Free-Agent SP

    Blake SchusterSenior Analyst IIJanuary 21, 2021

    Cincinnati Reds' Trevor Bauer reacts to striking out Milwaukee Brewers' Daniel Vogelbach during the sixth inning of a baseball game in Cincinnati, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
    Aaron Doster/Associated Press

    The New York Mets and Los Angeles Angels are believed to the front-runners to sign reigning National League Cy Young Award winner Trevor Bauer, according to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand.

    Feinsand noted the recent movement in the free-agent market—namely the signings of George Springer and DJ LeMahieu—could ignite the race to land Bauer. 

    The Toronto Blue Jays and Los Angeles Dodgers are reportedly monitoring Bauer's negotiations as well. 

                          

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. 

