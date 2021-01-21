Trevor Bauer Rumors: Mets, Angels Believed to Be Front-Runners for Free-Agent SP

Aaron Doster/Associated Press

The New York Mets and Los Angeles Angels are believed to the front-runners to sign reigning National League Cy Young Award winner Trevor Bauer, according to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand.

Feinsand noted the recent movement in the free-agent market—namely the signings of George Springer and DJ LeMahieu—could ignite the race to land Bauer.

The Toronto Blue Jays and Los Angeles Dodgers are reportedly monitoring Bauer's negotiations as well.

