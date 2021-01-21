    Notre Dame Football Punished for Violating NCAA Recruiting Contact Rules

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJanuary 21, 2021

    A logo is shown on the helmet of Notre Dame offensive linesman Sam Bush during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Purdue in Indianapolis, Saturday, Sept. 13, 2014. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
    Michael Conroy/Associated Press

    The NCAA has levied discipline against Notre Dame's football program for multiple recruiting violations.

    Per an official announcement from the NCAA, Notre Dame's punishment includes one year of probation, a fine of $5,000 and a six-month show-cause order for a former assistant coach who had impermissible contact with a high school recruit.   

    The program was also docked one official visit and had its period of unofficial visits reduced by 14 days during the 2020-21 academic year

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Related

      Notre Dame’s star safety Hamilton getting early ‘21 All-American love

      Notre Dame’s star safety Hamilton getting early ‘21 All-American love
      Notre Dame Football logo
      Notre Dame Football

      Notre Dame’s star safety Hamilton getting early ‘21 All-American love

      Michael Chen
      via Fighting Irish Wire

      The Best Returning QB in Every Conference

      There's plenty of talent back under center this fall 👉

      The Best Returning QB in Every Conference
      College Football logo
      College Football

      The Best Returning QB in Every Conference

      Kerry Miller
      via Bleacher Report

      Projecting CFB's Top RBs in 2021 🔮

      @kenyondavid ranks the likely top 10 running backs in CFB next season

      Projecting CFB's Top RBs in 2021 🔮
      College Football logo
      College Football

      Projecting CFB's Top RBs in 2021 🔮

      David Kenyon
      via Bleacher Report

      NFL Draft Analyst: Four Notre Dame Offensive Linemen Should Be Picked

      NFL Draft Analyst: Four Notre Dame Offensive Linemen Should Be Picked
      Notre Dame Football logo
      Notre Dame Football

      NFL Draft Analyst: Four Notre Dame Offensive Linemen Should Be Picked

      Rivals
      via Rivals