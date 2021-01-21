Notre Dame Football Punished for Violating NCAA Recruiting Contact Rules

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

The NCAA has levied discipline against Notre Dame's football program for multiple recruiting violations.

Per an official announcement from the NCAA, Notre Dame's punishment includes one year of probation, a fine of $5,000 and a six-month show-cause order for a former assistant coach who had impermissible contact with a high school recruit.

The program was also docked one official visit and had its period of unofficial visits reduced by 14 days during the 2020-21 academic year.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.