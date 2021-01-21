    J.T. Realmuto Rumors: Braves 'Circling' on Star FA Amid Phillies Contract Buzz

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJanuary 21, 2021
    Alerted 1h ago in the B/R App

    Philadelphia Phillies' J.T. Realmuto bats during a spring training baseball game, Monday, March 9, 2020, in Clearwater, Fla. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
    Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

    The Philadelphia Phillies may have competition from a familiar foe in the J.T. Realmuto free-agent sweepstakes.

    Per Robert Murray of FanSided, the Atlanta Braves are "circling" the two-time All-Star catcher.

    As Realmuto's camp continues to negotiate with teams, MLB Network's Jon Heyman reported Wednesday that Philadelphia's most recent offer was around $110 million.

    Last week, Jayson Stark of The Athletic noted the Phillies were talking with Realmuto about a five-year deal worth just over $100 million.

    Multiple Phillies players, including Bryce Harper and Archie Bradley, have publicly stated their desire to have the team re-sign Realmuto.

    "J.T. Realmuto needs to be our catcher next year—plain and simple," Harper told reporters after the Phillies' regular-season finale in September 2020.

    The Braves don't necessarily need a new starting catcher. Travis d'Arnaud is coming off a career year in 2020 with a .321/.386/.533 slash line, nine homers and 34 RBI in 44 games.

    However, Atlanta could dramatically improve its chances of staying atop the National League East, while significantly hurting the Phillies' playoff hopes, if it can sign Realmuto.

    The 29-year-old made back-to-back All-Star teams and won two straight Silver Slugger awards in 2018 and 2019. He has hit .282/.336/.466 with 8

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Former Top Prospects Now: Bust or Star? 🤔

      Are we buying or selling these former Top 100 prospects after their Major League debut? ➡️

      Former Top Prospects Now: Bust or Star? 🤔
      Atlanta Braves logo
      Atlanta Braves

      Former Top Prospects Now: Bust or Star? 🤔

      Joel Reuter
      via Bleacher Report

      Examining the Latest Trade and FA Buzz 🧐

      @ZachRymer decides which new offseason rumors to buy or sell

      Examining the Latest Trade and FA Buzz 🧐
      Atlanta Braves logo
      Atlanta Braves

      Examining the Latest Trade and FA Buzz 🧐

      Zachary D. Rymer
      via Bleacher Report

      Where the Braves’ Can Find Outfield Help

      Where the Braves’ Can Find Outfield Help
      Atlanta Braves logo
      Atlanta Braves

      Where the Braves’ Can Find Outfield Help

      Kris Willis
      via Talking Chop

      Report: Twins Sign J.A. Happ to 1-Year Deal

      Report: Twins Sign J.A. Happ to 1-Year Deal
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Report: Twins Sign J.A. Happ to 1-Year Deal

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report