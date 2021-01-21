FIFA Threatens Players with World Cup Bans If Parent Clubs Join 'Super League'

Toufik Doudou/Associated Press

FIFA and its six regional confederations released a joint statement Wednesday saying any players who take part in the rumored "Super League" would be banned from all FIFA competitions, including the World Cup.

Although details about the rumored European league, which is viewed as a potential competitor to the UEFA Champions League, are limited, the statement makes it clear that participation in any breakaway event would lead to a ban for the players involved, per ESPN:

"In light of recent media speculation about the creation of a closed European 'Super League' by some European clubs, FIFA and the six confederations (AFC, CAF, CONCACAF, CONMEBOL, OFC and UEFA) once again would like to reiterate and strongly emphasize that such a competition would not be recognized by either FIFA or the respective confederation. Any club or player involved in such a competition would as a consequence not be allowed to participate in any competition organized by FIFA or their respective confederation."

The idea of a new league for Europe's top clubs has been met with resistance from the start.

Former Manchester United star Gary Neville, who's currently the co-owner of League Two side Salford City, called on the people bankrolling the proposed league to instead "save the rest of football" in England amid the financial struggles brought on because of the coronavirus pandemic. He told Sky Sports in 2020:

"The big issue that I have with it, is that at this moment in time, in the middle of a pandemic and when football is on its knees at so many different levels—the FA, EFL clubs and non-League clubs are struggling—the idea that a $6 billion package is being put together to set-up a new league when lower clubs are scrambling around to pay wages and stay in existence.

"It's another wound for football. It doesn't feel like the right time to be talking about this."

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has long supported an expansion to the FIFA Club World Cup, giving more teams a chance to compete rather than creating another highly exclusive tournament.

"I think the idea of having the best clubs in the world from all continents together for a couple of weeks to decide in a knockout competition who is the best in the world, is something that can excite fans," Infantino said about the idea in July 2020.

It's unclear at what stage of development the "Super League" is at, but FIFA going as far as releasing a statement threatening World Cup availability suggests there may have been progress toward an agreement.

Moving forward with the competition without backing from any regional confederation would be difficult, though.