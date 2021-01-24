NFL Draft 2021: Updated Selection Order After AFC, NFC Championships

2 of 4

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

There probably won't be much drama when it comes to the No. 1 overall pick.

After all, it has been largely assumed that Clemson's Trevor Lawrence will be the top pick since before the 2020 college football season even started. He did nothing to change those notions by leading the Tigers to an ACC title and the College Football Playoff as a Heisman Trophy finalist.

However, the pairing of Lawrence and new Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer will be among the most intriguing storylines of the entire 2021 NFL campaign.

Meyer was a three-time national champion and one of the best coaches in college football history, but it remains to be seen whether that will translate into success at the next level. While some like Pete Carroll have found success in that transition, others such as Nick Saban did not.

Meyer's success will be directly tied to Lawrence and whether the Clemson product lives up to expectations as the franchise savior.

The Jaguars have struggled to find a franchise quarterback and missed with the No. 3 overall pick of the 2014 draft when they selected Blake Bortles. That mistake cost them a Super Bowl window when they also had a dominant defense, and they are now in full rebuilding mode.

Quarterback and head coach are the two biggest pieces in that rebuild, and Jacksonville will quickly become an AFC contender if it gets those picks right.