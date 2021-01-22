NFL Teams Best Positioned to Maneuver Up or Down in the 2021 NFL Draft

0 of 6

JASON DECROW/Associated Press

The order for the 2021 NFL draft isn't quite set, but it's close and relatively defined at the top. Only four teams remain alive for Super Bowl LV, and it's highly unlikely that the Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills, Tampa Bay Buccaneers or Green Bay Packers are making their way into the top 10.

Of course, while the picture at the top of the draft is clear, that doesn't mean it won't change. Predraft and draft-day trades are common, and we're likely to see several of them during this year's selection process.

Which teams should fans keep an eye on as potential draft-day movers? That's what we're going to examine here. We'll look at five teams in prime position to maneuver up and/or down in the first round based on factors like trade capital, roster construction and draft positioning.

First, though, let's take a look at the current draft order. Teams are listed in alphabetical order.