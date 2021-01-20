    Killian Hayes' Hip Injury to Be Re-Evaluated by Pistons in 8 Weeks

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJanuary 20, 2021
    Detroit Pistons guard Killian Hayes brings the ball up court during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Boston Celtics, Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
    Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

    Detroit Pistons rookie Killian Hayes will be out at least eight weeks due to a hip injury, per Tim Bontemps of ESPN.  

    The team announced he will be treated with rest and rehabilitation before he is re-evaluated.

    Hayes has already missed six games as a result of what was reported as a labral tear in his hip, per Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic. He picked up the injury in a Jan. 4 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks and has not returned to the court since.

    "It's a gut punch for the kid because he wants to be successful like any other rookie," Pistons general manager Troy Weaver said last week. "And now that progress has to be slowed down, and he has to make sure he takes care of his business and his injury.

    The No. 7 overall pick of the 2020 draft, Hayes was instantly thrust into the starting lineup to begin his career, averaging 4.6 points and 3.6 assists in seven appearances.

    His shooting was especially concerning with just a 27.7 field goal percentage while he went 5-of-20 from beyond the arc.

    Shot-creation was one of the guard's strengths entering the draft after he flashed a lot of offensive potential for Ratiopharm Ulm, but his slow start in the NBA, coupled with the latest injury, could raise some concerns.

    Given this timetable, Hayes won't be able to return until at least after the All-Star break in mid-March.

    Delon Wright and Derrick Rose have taken over point guard duties with the rookie unavailable.

