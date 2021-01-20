Brian Urlacher's Brother Casey Pardoned of Federal Charges by Donald Trump

Carolyn Kaster/Associated Press

Casey Urlacher, who faced federal charges for his role in recruiting for a multimillion-dollar illegal offshore gambling ring, was pardoned by Donald Trump after his famous brother donated to the former president's campaign.

The Associated Press reported Urlacher, who is the brother of Hall of Fame linebacker Brian Urlacher, was among 140 people who Trump pardoned before leaving office on Wednesday.

Casey Urlacher pleaded not guilty after he was charged last February.

The AP noted that Brian Urlacher "has supported Trump, contributing to Trump's campaign shortly after his brother was indicted and visiting the White House and presenting the president with a No. 54 Chicago Bears jersey days after his brother pleaded not guilty."

Brian Urlacher played for the Bears from 2000 through 2012 and was an eight-time Pro Bowler and four-time All-Pro who won the Defensive Rookie of the Year and a Defensive Player of the Year.

He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2018.