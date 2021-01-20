    Cristiano Ronaldo Passes Josef Bican as Soccer's All-Time Leading Goal Scorer

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJanuary 20, 2021

    Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo in action during the Champions League group G soccer match between FC Barcelona and Juventus at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort)
    Joan Monfort/Associated Press

    In the longstanding debate between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi to determine the better of the two stars, Ronaldo added a pretty impressive achievement to his resume.

    The Juventus star scored off a corner in the 64th minute of the Italian Super Cup against Napoli. In doing so, he set a record for the most official goals by one player.

    CBS Sports provided a breakdown of where he scored all 760 of his professional goals:

    There's likely to be some debate about Ronaldo's record, at least from Brazil.

    In December, Messi logged his 644th goal for Barcelona to pass Pele and set the all-time mark for most goals at one club. Brazilian side Santos responded by saying Pele should be credited with 1,091 career goals (643 in competitive fixtures and 448 in friendlies).

    Still, Ronaldo's achievement is a testament to his prodigious talent and how he adapted his game to become one of the sport's most lethal finishers.

    In six seasons at Manchester United, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner finished with 30-plus goals on one occasion. He did that six times in nine years at Real Madrid. His goals per 90 minutes average more than doubled from 0.52 to 1.12 between the two clubs, per FBref.

    Despite being in his mid-30s, he hasn't slowed down too much at Juventus. His 31 goals were second to only Lazio's Ciro Immobile, who registered 36.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    By the time he hangs up his boots, the Portuguese star should have comfortably surpassed 800 goals, setting a pretty high bar for future generations to come.

    Related

      'Pogba Can Do Everything' - Solskjaer Salutes In-form Man Utd Midfielder

      'Pogba Can Do Everything' - Solskjaer Salutes In-form Man Utd Midfielder
      World Football logo
      World Football

      'Pogba Can Do Everything' - Solskjaer Salutes In-form Man Utd Midfielder

      Goal
      via Goal

      Pogba Pummels Manchester United to Pinnacle After Fulham Fright

      Pogba Pummels Manchester United to Pinnacle After Fulham Fright
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Pogba Pummels Manchester United to Pinnacle After Fulham Fright

      Barney Ronay
      via the Guardian

      Man Utd Player Ratings: Paul Pogba and Luke Shaw Good

      Man Utd Player Ratings: Paul Pogba and Luke Shaw Good
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Man Utd Player Ratings: Paul Pogba and Luke Shaw Good

      via Manchester Evening News

      Alcoyano 2-1 Real Madrid: Zinadine Zidane's side lose after being taken to extra time

      Alcoyano 2-1 Real Madrid: Zinadine Zidane's side lose after being taken to extra time
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Alcoyano 2-1 Real Madrid: Zinadine Zidane's side lose after being taken to extra time

      Sportsmail
      via Mail Online