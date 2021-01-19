Deshaun Watson Odds: Texans, Jets, Dolphins Betting Favorites for QB's 2021 Team

Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

One of the major storylines in the NFL is where Deshaun Watson will play next season. The Houston Texans quarterback is reportedly very unhappy with the team, with ESPN's Adam Schefter going so far as to report on Sunday that there's "a growing sense from people in and around the Texans' organization that Deshaun Watson has played his last snap for the team."

But where might he end up?

Well, according to the DraftKings Sportsbook, he's still most likely to start the season with Houston (-110). But the New York Jets (+400) and Miami Dolphins (+600) are seen as strong contenders for his services, among other teams:

Both the Jets and Dolphins make sense as potential suitors. New York has five picks within the first 100 selections in the 2021 draft, including Nos. 2 and 23 in the first round. The Dolphins have four picks in the first two rounds of this year's draft, including Nos. 3 and 18.

Both teams also have young quarterbacks in Sam Darnold and Tua Tagovailoa, respectively, that could be included in any blockbuster deal. So it isn't a shock to see them as the favorites to acquire Watson if the Texans indeed decide to trade him.

