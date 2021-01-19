Rob Gough Says There's 'No Risk' to Buying 1952 Mickey Mantle Card for $5.2M

Anonymous/Associated Press

Most people might see some risk in buying a baseball card for $5.2 million.

Not Rob Gough.

Gough purchased a 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle card with a PSA Mint 9 rating for that jaw-dropping price but told Stryker and Klein he believes it will dramatically appreciate in value.

"If you look at the data, other iconic cards in the hobby have just 10x'ed in the same period of time that this last sold for $2.8 million," he said. "So, it's not like I bought it on a whim here. I definitely did a lot of analysis and crunched the data, and for me this was highly undervalued."

He called the card "the Mona Lisa of sports cards" and pointed out there is no risk of Mantle getting hurt or seeing his career trend in the wrong direction like there would be if he purchased a Mike Trout card for a similar price.

Mantle was a Hall of Fame outfielder who played for the New York Yankees from 1951-68 and won three MVPs, seven World Series titles and a Triple Crown as a 20-time All-Star.