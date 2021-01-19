    Rob Gough Says There's 'No Risk' to Buying 1952 Mickey Mantle Card for $5.2M

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistJanuary 19, 2021

    New York Yankees' Mickey Mantle is seen, March 1967. (AP Photo)
    Anonymous/Associated Press

    Most people might see some risk in buying a baseball card for $5.2 million.

    Not Rob Gough.  

    Gough purchased a 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle card with a PSA Mint 9 rating for that jaw-dropping price but told Stryker and Klein he believes it will dramatically appreciate in value.

    "If you look at the data, other iconic cards in the hobby have just 10x'ed in the same period of time that this last sold for $2.8 million," he said. "So, it's not like I bought it on a whim here. I definitely did a lot of analysis and crunched the data, and for me this was highly undervalued."

    He called the card "the Mona Lisa of sports cards" and pointed out there is no risk of Mantle getting hurt or seeing his career trend in the wrong direction like there would be if he purchased a Mike Trout card for a similar price.

    Mantle was a Hall of Fame outfielder who played for the New York Yankees from 1951-68 and won three MVPs, seven World Series titles and a Triple Crown as a 20-time All-Star.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      MLB Hall of Famer Don Sutton Dies at Age 75

      MLB Hall of Famer Don Sutton Dies at Age 75
      MLB logo
      MLB

      MLB Hall of Famer Don Sutton Dies at Age 75

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report

      NL Central Looks Like the Offseason's Biggest Loser

      After sending four teams to the playoffs, the division has done nothing to get better. @ZachRymer on what's up with the pathetic effort 👉

      NL Central Looks Like the Offseason's Biggest Loser
      MLB logo
      MLB

      NL Central Looks Like the Offseason's Biggest Loser

      Zachary D. Rymer
      via Bleacher Report

      Report: Blue Jays Sign All-Star Closer Kirby Yates

      Report: Blue Jays Sign All-Star Closer Kirby Yates
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Report: Blue Jays Sign All-Star Closer Kirby Yates

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      Mets Won’t Hire New GM

      Sandy Alderson says he was ‘shocked’ at Jared Porter news, announces team will not hire new GM until offseason

      Mets Won’t Hire New GM
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Mets Won’t Hire New GM

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report