    Cowboys Rumors: Kellen Moore Interviewing for Eagles' Head Coaching Job

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJanuary 19, 2021

    Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore stands of the field before an NFL football game against the New York Giants in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020.(AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
    Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

    The Philadelphia Eagles are interviewing Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore as part of their search for a head coach, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

    Eagles chairman Jeffrey Lurie announced Jan. 11 the franchise was moving on from Doug Pederson, ending his tenure after five seasons.

                     

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

