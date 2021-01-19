Cowboys Rumors: Kellen Moore Interviewing for Eagles' Head Coaching Job

Cowboys Rumors: Kellen Moore Interviewing for Eagles' Head Coaching JobJanuary 19, 2021
Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press
The Philadelphia Eagles are interviewing Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore as part of their search for a head coach, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
Eagles chairman Jeffrey Lurie announced Jan. 11 the franchise was moving on from Doug Pederson, ending his tenure after five seasons.
