Cowboys Rumors: Kellen Moore Interviewing for Eagles' Head Coaching Job

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

The Philadelphia Eagles are interviewing Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore as part of their search for a head coach, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Eagles chairman Jeffrey Lurie announced Jan. 11 the franchise was moving on from Doug Pederson, ending his tenure after five seasons.

