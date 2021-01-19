    Deshaun Watson Rumors: Eric Bieniemy Would Have to Talk QB out of Trade Desire

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJanuary 19, 2021

    Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) kneels / sits on the field in frustration during an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)
    Matt Patterson/Associated Press

    Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy may be the only person who can salvage Deshuan Watson's relationship with the Houston Texans.  

    ESPN's Chris Mortensen reported Tuesday that the Texans will likely need to hire Bieniemy for their head coaching vacancy at the behest of Watson:

    "He hasn't formally asked for a trade. We do know that he wants out. But he hasn't articulated specifically that point that, 'I'm demanding a trade.' We know he has a new contract with a no-trade clause, so he would control his own destination. ... I can tell you that Bieniemy would have to be hired. He would have to accept that job, and he'd have to talk Deshaun Watson into staying there for that to happen."

                        

