Alex Rodriguez, Matt Vasgersian Sign New ESPN 'Sunday Night Baseball' Contracts

Andy Kropa/Associated Press

ESPN announced Tuesday it signed analyst Alex Rodriguez and play-by-play announcer Matt Vasgersian to new contracts to serve as the announce team for Sunday Night Baseball.

ESPN noted reporter Buster Olney also signed a new deal, meaning A-Rod, Vasgersian and Olney will remain together as a trio for the second consecutive year and will work together for a fourth season overall.

Jessica Mendoza was part of the broadcast with Rodriguez, Vasgersian and Olney in 2018 and 2019, but she was moved into an analyst role outside of Sunday Night Baseball and instead called some games on the radio.

Rodriguez, 45, is one of the greatest hitters in MLB history. The 14-time All-Star and three-time American League MVP owns a career batting average of .295 with 3,115 hits, 696 home runs, 2,086 RBI and 2,021 runs scored.

A-Rod began his career with the Seattle Mariners before moving on to the Texas Rangers and then getting traded to the New York Yankees. It was in New York that he won his first and only World Series title in 2009.

Like Rodriguez, Vasgersian made his Sunday Night Baseball debut in 2018. The 53-year-old Vasgersian was previously the play-by-play announcer for the San Diego Padres and Milwaukee Brewers and worked for Fox Sports for many years before joining ESPN.

Olney is one of ESPN's top MLB insiders, and he has been a significant part of the Sunday Night Baseball broadcast since 2011.

In addition to Sunday Night Baseball, the team of A-Rod, Vasgersian and Olney will call the MLB Opening Night game between the New York Mets and Washington Nationals on April 1.

The first official Sunday Night Baseball game of the season will be the Chicago White Sox vs. Los Angeles Angels on April 4.