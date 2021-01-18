    NFL Confirms Changes to 2021 Scouting Combine Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJanuary 18, 2021

    Florida Atlantic defensive back James Pierre runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
    Michael Conroy/Associated Press

    The NFL will stage its 2021 scouting combine in a "different format" amid the COVID-19 pandemic, ditching the in-person workouts and interviews at the events and making them virtual.

    On Monday, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero shared a memo from the league about the move. The NFL said it will have incoming draftees work out at their individual schools:

                  

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

