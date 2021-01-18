NFL Confirms Changes to 2021 Scouting Combine Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

NFL Confirms Changes to 2021 Scouting Combine Amid COVID-19 PandemicJanuary 18, 2021
Michael Conroy/Associated Press
The NFL will stage its 2021 scouting combine in a "different format" amid the COVID-19 pandemic, ditching the in-person workouts and interviews at the events and making them virtual.
On Monday, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero shared a memo from the league about the move. The NFL said it will have incoming draftees work out at their individual schools:
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.
Deshaun Sends Message to Fans
Watson asks fans to cancel their pro-Deshaun march in Houston due to rising COVID-19 cases