NFL Confirms Changes to 2021 Scouting Combine Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

The NFL will stage its 2021 scouting combine in a "different format" amid the COVID-19 pandemic, ditching the in-person workouts and interviews at the events and making them virtual.

On Monday, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero shared a memo from the league about the move. The NFL said it will have incoming draftees work out at their individual schools:

