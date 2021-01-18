Report: Dustin Pedroia Not Planning Red Sox Return, Sides Could Reach Resolution

Mary Schwalm/Associated Press

While signed for the 2021 MLB season, veteran second baseman Dustin Pedroia may be looking to walk away from baseball.

The Boston Globe's Pete Abraham reported Monday the 2008 American League MVP "is not planning a comeback."

Pedroia is due to earn $12 million in the last year of his eight-year, $110 million contract. According to Abraham, a resolution about his status with the Red Sox "could come this month."

Pedroia made nine total appearances across the 2018 and 2019 seasons and was out for all of 2020. In October 2017, he underwent a "cartilage restoration procedure" on his left knee, which ruled him out for the start of 2018. Then came another surgery on the same knee in August 2019.

Few would be surprised to see Pedroia make his retirement official before Opening Day. Granted, doing so would mean forfeiting the $12 million he can earn by remaining an active—albeit likely unavailable member—of the Red Sox's 40-man roster.

That $12 million salary is also why Boston hasn't cut ties with the four-time All-Star already since the team would still have to pay all of that money anyway.

Reaching an agreement with Pedroia would be good for the Red Sox on two fronts. First, they'd presumably save some money. In addition, they'd be able to give the 37-year-old the kind of sendoff he deserves, something that shouldn't be discounted given how the fanbase is probably still a bit angry about the Mookie Betts trade.

Pedroia played a major role on two World Series teams, and his 51.6 WAR are 10th-most in franchise history, per Baseball Reference. Retiring his No. 15 jersey might one day be on the table.

Red Sox ownership doesn't want to burn more goodwill by mishandling Pedroia's farewell.