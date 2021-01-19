7 MLB Free Agents Who Would Be Foolish to Stay Put

4 of 7

Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

The Cincinnati Reds have a good chance to win the National League Central next season, so their Cy Young Award-winning pitcher should want to stay, right?

Cincinnati tendered the $18.9 million qualifying offer to Trevor Bauer in November, but he turned it down and became a free agent. Which was to be expected after he posted a 1.73 ERA and 0.79 WHIP last season, both of which ranked second in baseball. There have been conflicting reports about the compensation and length of contract Bauer is seeking, and he even disputed a report by MLB Network's Jon Heyman that he wanted five or six years and in the realm of $200 million.

There are other things Bauer needs from his next team, which he wants to be a contender.

He recently posted a vlog about his requests. They were not outrageous, though a few were unorthodox. This wasn't surprising considering he has always had some unique training methods and he said it's important for him to be able to continue the off-field maintenance routines he believes have made him successful.

Bauer, 30, also wants to pitch every fourth day and said he has the data to show he would be effective. It's an idea he brought up in the past. He has been cast as a misfit but said he's happy and comfortable with who he is and that he'd like to keep feeling that way. But he also wants to win and has a better chance of doing that outside of Cincinnati. Maybe he can be happy with the Reds, but he could help another team win a World Series.