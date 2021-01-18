    Bills Fans Donate $290K in 24 Hours to Lamar Jackson's Charity After QB's Injury

    Rob Goldberg
January 18, 2021
    Fans arrive at Bills Stadium before an NFL divisional round football game between the Buffalo Bills and the Baltimore Ravens Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
    Jeffrey T. Barnes/Associated Press

    The Bills Mafia has come through again, this time donating $290,000 to the Blessings in a Backpack charity in honor of Lamar Jackson.

    The generosity comes after the Buffalo Bills defeated Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens 17-3 in the AFC Divisional Round. Jackson left the game in the third quarter after suffering a concussion

    Several Bills fans determined they should pay it forward by honoring a charity Jackson has supported:

    It has become a tradition for Buffalo fans to donate in support of various players, including notably Andy Dalton after he helped the Bills reach the playoffs in 2018.

    Blessings in a Backpack works to provide meals to kids who are often reliant on food from school. The organization gives food to them on the weekends, with $130 providing meals for one student throughout a 38-week school year.

    The more than 11,000 donations from Bills fans will certainly help a lot of children in need.

    Jackson had worked with the Louisville chapter of the organization since he was in college, donating $25,000 made from autographs in 2018.

