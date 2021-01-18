Bills Fans Donate $290K in 24 Hours to Lamar Jackson's Charity After QB's Injury

Jeffrey T. Barnes/Associated Press

The Bills Mafia has come through again, this time donating $290,000 to the Blessings in a Backpack charity in honor of Lamar Jackson.

The generosity comes after the Buffalo Bills defeated Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens 17-3 in the AFC Divisional Round. Jackson left the game in the third quarter after suffering a concussion.

Several Bills fans determined they should pay it forward by honoring a charity Jackson has supported:

It has become a tradition for Buffalo fans to donate in support of various players, including notably Andy Dalton after he helped the Bills reach the playoffs in 2018.

Blessings in a Backpack works to provide meals to kids who are often reliant on food from school. The organization gives food to them on the weekends, with $130 providing meals for one student throughout a 38-week school year.

The more than 11,000 donations from Bills fans will certainly help a lot of children in need.

Jackson had worked with the Louisville chapter of the organization since he was in college, donating $25,000 made from autographs in 2018.