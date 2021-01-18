Super Bowl 2021: Predictions and Latest Odds Ahead of Conference Championships

Brett Duke/Associated Press

The conference championships games are set, and the Super Bowl is right around the corner.

Both No. 1 seeds are still alive, with the Green Bay Packers overpowering the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday and the Kansas City Chiefs staving off a Cleveland Browns comeback effort Sunday afternoon. The top-seeded teams will face challenges from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Buffalo Bills, respectively.

There are any number of storylines. The Chiefs are looking to be the first repeat champions since the New England Patriots in 2003-04. The quarterback of those Patriots teams, Tom Brady, is hoping for his seventh Lombardi Trophy, and his first with the Bucs.

Brady's opposition will not go down easily, however, as presumptive league MVP Aaron Rodgers and the Packers play host at Lambeau Field. Meanwhile, Josh Allen and the Bills are hoping to capture the first Super Bowl title in franchise history and erase decades of heartache.

Here are some of the latest odds heading into the conference title games.

Super Bowl LV Odds

Kansas City Chiefs +200 (bet $10 for a $30 payout)

Green Bay Packers +220 (bet $10 for a $32 payout)

Buffalo Bills +325

Tampa Bay Buccaneers +450

(All odds via DraftKings)

NFC Championship Game

Green Bay Packers (-4) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+4)

Mike Roemer/Associated Press

Plenty of the buildup to the NFC Championship Game will focus on Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers.

Brady is the consummate winner and clutch performer, and the man many consider arguably the greatest football player ever. For his part, Rodgers is perhaps the most talented to ever play the quarterback position. However, there should be plenty of focus on both defenses.

Tampa Bay's defense caused nightmares for New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees. The Bucs forced four turnovers (three interceptions) and held the Saints under 300 yards of total offense. Brees was never sacked, but he faced pressure all game and was forced into errant throws.

Green Bay sacked Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff four times Saturday night, also forcing Goff to resort to dump-offs and holding him to just over 6.4 yards gained per pass attempt.

The Packers could make things quite tough for Tampa Bay if they protect Rodgers and get to Brady. Green Bay's defense ranked seventh in passing yards allowed, with talented secondary players like Jaire Alexander and Darnell Savage Jr. lurking. Despite the win, Brady was just 18-of-33 passing against the Saints, facing steady pressure. It could be a similar story if the Packers get into the backfield.

Naturally, the difference would be Rodgers' spectacular efficiency and ability to hit on a home-run play at any given moment. The Rams, with Aaron Donald mostly sidelined, did not bring Rodgers down once. As a result, A-Rod was 23-of-36 for nearly 300 yards and a pair of scores. Green Bay also ran for 188 yards and could employ an equally balanced attack against the Bucs.

The Packers simply have too many ways to beat opponents, and their defense seems to make all the big plays at the biggest of moments.

Prediction: Packers win 38-23

AFC Championship Game

Kansas City Chiefs (-2.5) vs. Buffalo Bills (+2.5)

Jeffrey T. Barnes/Associated Press

Whereas the winning teams in the NFC bracket put up plenty of points, the AFC side was a surprisingly different story.

The Bills beat the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday by way of a stingy defensive performance, keeping Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson in check and minimizing big plays. In fact, the biggest play of the game came when Taron Johnson took an interception 101 yards back the other way for a score with the Ravens threatening to tie the game at the end of the third quarter.

A similar situation played out in Kansas City on Sunday afternoon. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs opened up a 19-3 lead early, but the defense needed to rally after Mahomes left the game due to concussion protocol, and the Browns closed the deficit to just five points. The Chiefs did just that, limiting Cleveland to just 12 yards on seven plays after a Chad Henne interception gave the Browns a chance to get the go-ahead score.

It seems unlikely Chiefs-Bills will be a low-scoring affair, however. But the one question mark is Mahomes' health.

The star signal-caller could be back on the field next week if he clears protocol, but it could be a bit of a battle for the former league MVP. Obviously, it would be a major detriment to K.C.'s title hopes if Mahomes is forced to sit.

Chad Henne actually looked strong, going 6-for-8 for 66 yards and making two of the biggest plays in consecutive order with a 12-yard run and fourth-down conversion to Tyreek Hill. But the veteran does not quite have the same kind of quick-strike potential under center as Mahomes, which could be tough against a solid Bills secondary and explosive Buffalo offense.

The Bills have a tough time running the ball. Additionally, Kansas City's ability to generate pressure against the Browns bodes well for their chances of getting after Allen. There is also the psychological edge the Chiefs could have after beating Buffalo in Week 6.

That said, Mahomes' shaky status and the Bills' own offensive potential could be favorable for Buffalo. Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs will display their usual chemistry in the passing game, and—just as they have in both playoff games—the Bills will find a way to come up with the big plays.

Prediction: Bills win 33-27

All stats obtained via Pro Football Reference, unless otherwise noted.

