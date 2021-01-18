Top NFL Draft Targets If Jets Keep QB Sam Darnold

Top NFL Draft Targets If Jets Keep QB Sam DarnoldJanuary 18, 2021
With the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, the New York Jets could consider taking a new franchise quarterback, which would signal they're moving on from Sam Darnold. Although Clemson's Trevor Lawrence will likely be off the board, Ohio State's Justin Fields and BYU's Zach Wilson could be potential options for the Jets.
But maybe New York still has faith in Darnold, who was selected with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft. He hasn't produced great results, particularly in 2020, when he passed for 2,208 yards, nine touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 12 games. However, he'll still only be 24 when the 2021 season arrives, and he's flashed his potential at times during his first three seasons.
The Jets will have a new staff in place next season after recently hiring Robert Saleh to be their head coach, while Mike LaFleur will reportedly be their offensive coordinator. And according to ESPN's Rich Cimini, Saleh and LaFleur see "untapped potential" in Darnold, who they've already watched "a lot" of tape on.
So, if New York commits to Darnold, what will it do with the No. 2 overall pick? It's possible the Jets could consider trading down, but there are also plenty of talented players who will be available when they're on the clock shortly after the draft begins on April 29.
Here's a look at several players who New York might consider drafting at No. 2, if it sticks with Darnold and doesn't opt to take a quarterback.
Penei Sewell, OT, Oregon
With Lawrence likely going to the Jacksonville Jaguars at No. 1, Sewell should be the top available player on the board when the Jets are on the clock at No. 2. And if New York drafts Sewell, it could have a pair of tackles who can anchor its offensive line for years to come.
Last year, the Jets took Mekhi Becton with the No. 11 pick, and the former Louisville tackle went on to play 14 games and make 13 starts during his rookie season in 2020. However, New York could still use more young talent up front, and if it paired the 20-year-old Sewell with Becton (who will be 22 when the 2021 season begins), it could have cornerstones for the future.
Sewell didn't play during 2020 after opting out of the season because of the coronavirus pandemic. The 6'6", 325-pound tackle impressed in his first two years at Oregon, though, winning the Outland Trophy (top interior lineman in country) and Morris Trophy (top offensive lineman in Pac-12) as a sophomore in 2019.
ESPN's Todd McShay has the Jets taking Sewell at No. 2 in his most recent mock draft, and he believes it will help fix some of the issues their offense had in 2020.
"New York allowed 43 sacks this season, and its rushing attack tied for sixth-worst in yards per carry (4.1)," McShay wrote. "Sewell, a 2020 opt-out, would do wonders for both weak spots."
It could also be the safest move for New York, as Sewell could quickly become a starting tackle in the NFL.
Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State
Perhaps the Jets will opt to address their defense with their top pick instead. If that's the case, maybe they'd consider taking Parsons, who is one of the top defensive players in the 2021 class.
Parsons opted out of the 2020 season, and while doing so, he also announced that he was leaving Penn State early to enter the 2021 NFL draft. He had two strong seasons for the Nittany Lions, collecting 191 tackles, 6.5 sacks, six forced fumbles and a fumble recovery over 26 career games. As a sophomore in 2019, Parsons received the Butkus-Fitzgerald Linebacker of the Year Award, given to the top linebacker in the Big Ten.
As McShay noted, Parsons can "drop in coverage, wrap up in run defense or get to the QB when turned loose on a blitz." So he could bring a lot of skills to the Jets defense, which ranked 24th in the NFL with 387.6 total yards allowed per game and 26th with 28.6 points allowed per game.
New York has quite a few holes on defense, and it could benefit from adding one of the best defensive players in this draft class in Parsons. Although linebacker may not be the Jets' most pressing need, the idea of adding Parsons to their defense may be too good to pass up.
This may not be the most likely scenario for what the Jets do with the No. 2 pick, but it certainly could be one that they consider over the next three months.
DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama
Why not add the player who won the Heisman Trophy, helped lead Alabama to a 13-0 season and a national championship and was one of the most exciting players in college football in 2020? DeVonta Smith boosted his draft stock with an impressive showing this past season, and he's likely to be taken early.
Perhaps Smith will even go to the Jets at No. 2. Darnold could use another playmaker to throw the ball to, and there may be none more talented than Smith in this draft class. Breshad Perriman is set to become a free agent, but Smith could join a Jets receiving corps that will still feature Jamison Crowder and Denzel Mims.
There hasn't been a wide receiver selected within the first two picks of the draft since Calvin Johnson went to the Detroit Lions at No. 2 in 2007. But Smith was the first wide receiver to win the Heisman since Michigan's Desmond Howard in 1991 after having 117 catches for 1,856 yards and 25 total touchdowns, so he could be deserving of the high selection, too.
The Miami Dolphins could also be in the market for a wide receiver at No. 3. So if the Jets want to take Smith, they'd likely have to do it at No. 2, rather than trying to trade down and still get him. But if there's another team that really wants to move up in the draft, perhaps New York could work a deal that benefits it to move down.
That is, unless the Jets decide they want Smith themselves. If that's the move they make, they'll be getting a talented offensive standout who could potentially help Darnold take steps forward in 2021 and the years to come. And if they're committed to Darnold, perhaps that's what they'll want to do to put him in a better position to potentially succeed.