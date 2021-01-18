Top NFL Draft Targets If Jets Keep QB Sam Darnold

0 of 3

Stew Milne/Associated Press

With the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, the New York Jets could consider taking a new franchise quarterback, which would signal they're moving on from Sam Darnold. Although Clemson's Trevor Lawrence will likely be off the board, Ohio State's Justin Fields and BYU's Zach Wilson could be potential options for the Jets.

But maybe New York still has faith in Darnold, who was selected with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft. He hasn't produced great results, particularly in 2020, when he passed for 2,208 yards, nine touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 12 games. However, he'll still only be 24 when the 2021 season arrives, and he's flashed his potential at times during his first three seasons.

The Jets will have a new staff in place next season after recently hiring Robert Saleh to be their head coach, while Mike LaFleur will reportedly be their offensive coordinator. And according to ESPN's Rich Cimini, Saleh and LaFleur see "untapped potential" in Darnold, who they've already watched "a lot" of tape on.

So, if New York commits to Darnold, what will it do with the No. 2 overall pick? It's possible the Jets could consider trading down, but there are also plenty of talented players who will be available when they're on the clock shortly after the draft begins on April 29.

Here's a look at several players who New York might consider drafting at No. 2, if it sticks with Darnold and doesn't opt to take a quarterback.