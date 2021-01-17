    No. 1 Stanford Upset by Colorado; 1st Loss to Unranked Opponent Since Dec. 2019

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJanuary 17, 2021
    Stanford guard Haley Jones, front left, consoles Stanford forward Ashten Prechtel, front right, as Colorado players celebrate after overtime of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
    David Zalubowski/Associated Press

    The top-ranked Stanford Cardinal are unbeaten no more after suffering a 77-72 overtime defeat to Colorado on the road Sunday.

    This is Stanford's first loss to an unranked opponent since Dec. 22, 2019, when it fell to Texas. ESPN.com's Mechelle Voepel also noted this is Colorado's first victory over the Cardinal since the 2002 NCAA women's basketball tournament.

    Haley Jones gave Stanford a 67-65 lead with 45 seconds left in regulation. As the Cardinal were inbounding the ball with 26 seconds on the clock, Jaylyn Sherrod picked off the pass for a breakaway layup to tie the score.

    Jones had an opportunity to win the game at the buzzer but had her shot blocked by Frida Formann.

    Formann also delivered the decisive blow in overtime. She connected on a three-pointer from the top of the arc to put Colorado ahead 72-70 with 1:36 remaining in overtime. The Buffaloes didn't relinquish the lead for the remainder of the extra frame.

    Formann had 15 points and six rebounds, but Mya Hollingshed played the starring role for the victors. The senior forward had a game-high 32 points to go along with 10 rebounds.

    Three-point shooting has generally been a strength for Stanford this season. The Cardinal were making an average of 8.5 threes per game and connecting on 35 percent of their opportunities. On Sunday, they were 8-of-22 from long range.

    Stanford dominated inside, owning a 46-30 edge in points in the paint. Colorado's eight threes and 15 made free throws helped to negate that advantage, though.

    The Cardinal can't dwell on the upset for too long since they host No. 8 UCLA on Friday.

