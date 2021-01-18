Top Starting QB Options for San Francisco 49ers in 2021

0 of 3

Scott Eklund/Associated Press

For the San Francisco 49ers, the 2020 NFL season didn't go quite as expected. After narrowly falling short in Super Bowl LIV, San Francisco stumbled through a 6-10 campaign in 2020.

The regression was partially due to injuries, as players like Nick Bosa, Richard Sherman, Solomon Thomas, George Kittle and Jimmy Garoppolo all missed significant stretches of the season. It was also due to inconsistent and often underwhelming quarterback play, with the combination of Garoppolo, Nick Mullens and C.J. Beathard leaving plenty to be desired. As a collective, 49ers quarterbacks passed for 4,320 yards, 25 touchdowns, 17 interceptions and a passer rating of 90.1.

In Garoppolo's six starts, he threw for 1,096 yards with seven touchdowns, five interceptions and a rating of 92.4. While that's not a horrendous stat line, it's not indicative of a true franchise quarterback or one that matches Garoppolo's 2021 cap hit of $26.2 million. His inability to establish himself as a top-tier signal-caller has led to speculation that San Francisco could move in a different direction next season.

"Most league insiders believe if there's a better option, the 49ers will have somebody other than Garoppolo at the start of next season," ESPN's Chris Mortensen said on Sunday NFL Countdown earlier in January.

The question, of course, relates to whom San Francisco's alternatives might be. We will dive into some top options here.