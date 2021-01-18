Top Starting QB Options for San Francisco 49ers in 2021

Top Starting QB Options for San Francisco 49ers in 2021January 18, 2021
For the San Francisco 49ers, the 2020 NFL season didn't go quite as expected. After narrowly falling short in Super Bowl LIV, San Francisco stumbled through a 6-10 campaign in 2020.
The regression was partially due to injuries, as players like Nick Bosa, Richard Sherman, Solomon Thomas, George Kittle and Jimmy Garoppolo all missed significant stretches of the season. It was also due to inconsistent and often underwhelming quarterback play, with the combination of Garoppolo, Nick Mullens and C.J. Beathard leaving plenty to be desired. As a collective, 49ers quarterbacks passed for 4,320 yards, 25 touchdowns, 17 interceptions and a passer rating of 90.1.
In Garoppolo's six starts, he threw for 1,096 yards with seven touchdowns, five interceptions and a rating of 92.4. While that's not a horrendous stat line, it's not indicative of a true franchise quarterback or one that matches Garoppolo's 2021 cap hit of $26.2 million. His inability to establish himself as a top-tier signal-caller has led to speculation that San Francisco could move in a different direction next season.
"Most league insiders believe if there's a better option, the 49ers will have somebody other than Garoppolo at the start of next season," ESPN's Chris Mortensen said on Sunday NFL Countdown earlier in January.
The question, of course, relates to whom San Francisco's alternatives might be. We will dive into some top options here.
Deshaun Watson
In his four pro seasons, Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson has proved himself to be a franchise quarterback. He led the NFL with 4,823 passing yards in 2020 and has three Pro Bowl appearances on his resume. He may also be available this offseason.
According to ESPN's Sarah Barshop, the Texans have had "internal conversations" about potential trade partners and about a future without Watson. If the former Clemson standout lands on the trade market, San Francisco should be prepared to pounce.
Yes, dealing for Watson would be expensive. Yes, it would likely cost San Francisco several years' worth of first-round draft picks. However, obtaining Watson would also solve the 49ers' quarterback position for the next decade or more.
It's also worth noting that the 49ers might be able to unload Garoppolo as part of a Watson trade. New Texans general manager Nick Caserio was with the New England Patriots when they drafted Garoppolo.
"Had a few execs text me a similar trade concept regarding Texans should the situation with Watson go nuclear: Jimmy G plus several high picks for Watson. Caserio/Jimmy reunion," CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora tweeted. "Gets Watson out of the AFC kinda like how Belichick wouldn't trade Jimmy within the AFC."
Matt Ryan
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan is another potential trade option to keep an eye on. While the 35-year-old might be a relatively short-term starting option, he's also a four-time Pro Bowler and an established franchise signal-caller.
Fans probably remember that Ryan also played in Super Bowl LI with 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan as his offensive coordinator.
Ryan isn't trying to force his way on to the trade market, but this doesn't mean he won't end up there. Falcons team president Rich McKay has acknowledged that the new regime will have the freedom to move Ryan and wideout Julio Jones this offseason if it makes sense to do so.
"Give us a plan," McKay said, per Jeff Schultz and Tori McElhaney of The Athletic. "Show us what you want to do, and show us why. Show us how this gets us to Ws, and make sure you actually execute the plan."
Trading for Ryan would likely be a cheaper option than dealing for Watson. It would also set up San Francisco with an upper-echelon quarterback capable of taking the current roster on another deep postseason run.
2021 Draft Options
Bringing back Garoppolo is, of course, an option for the 49ers. So is giving Mullens or Beathard an opportunity. If the 49ers bring back an incumbent quarterback, however, they may also look to groom a signal-caller from the 2021 NFL draft.
San Francisco holds the 12th overall pick in this year's draft. While that selection isn't going to land Clemson's Trevor Lawrence, it might be high enough to nab a prospect like BYU's Zach Wilson, North Dakota State's Trey Lance or Florida's Kyle Trask.
It wouldn't be prudent for the 49ers to expect a rookie to be the Week 1 starter, but quarterbacks like Kyler Murray, Joe Burrow and Justin Herbert have shown in recent years that first-year players can indeed be high-end starting options.
If San Francisco does turn to the draft for its next starting quarterback, Garoppolo may be along for a short-term ride. It wouldn't be a shock to see him dealt before the in-season trade deadline, though, as only $2.8 million in dead money remains on his contract.
If the 49ers are looking to set themselves up for the long term without surrendering valuable future assets, turning to the draft may be their best option.
Contract information via Spotrac.