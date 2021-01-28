WWE Royal Rumble 2021 Predictions for Most Eliminations, Surprise Entrants, More

0 of 10

Credit: WWE.com

While everyone is focused on which two Superstars will come out of the men's and women's Royal Rumble matches as winners, there are plenty more aspects worth trying to predict.

This is because the Rumble matches are some of the most intricate contests of the year. They are a complex weave of 30 Superstars from different brands all working together to create many different stories within an hour of in-ring action.

Keeping track of Royal Rumble statistics shows someone can make an impression in the match and still not win; they might last longer than anyone else, score the most eliminations or have a shocking return.

Let's dive into some of the more overlooked aspects of the Royal Rumble pay-per-view and give some predictions of how these tropes might play out for the 2021 edition on Sunday.